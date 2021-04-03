पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर पालिका चुनाव:तीनों नगर पालिकाओं में 7 को मतदान से तय होगा अध्यक्ष कपासन में कश्मकश, कांग्रेस खेमे के 12 पार्षद एकसाथ

चित्तौड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
कांग्रेस की बड़ाबंदी में नगर अध्यक्ष के साथ 12 पार्षद। - Dainik Bhaskar
कांग्रेस की बड़ाबंदी में नगर अध्यक्ष के साथ 12 पार्षद।
  • किसी की प्रत्याशी ने नाम वापस नहीं लिया, तीनों निकायों में दो-दो उम्मीदवार मैदान में रहे

जिले की तीनों नगर पालिकाओं में अध्यक्ष का फैसला 7 फरवरी को मतदान से ही होगा। गुरुवार को नाम वापसी के दौरान किसी ने पर्चा वापस नहीं लिया। तीनों जगह दो-दो उम्मीदवार मैदान में हंै। रोचक स्थिति कपासन में हैं, जहां निर्णायक बना एक निर्दलीय पार्षद कहां और किस खेमे में है, यह अभी भी सार्वजनिक नहीं हुआ।

बेगूं में कांग्रेस की रंजना लाड और भाजपा के योगेश डिडवानिया, बड़ीसादड़ी में कांग्रेस के निर्मल पितलिया और भाजपा के राजेंद्र जारोली और कपासन में कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार बनीं निर्दलीय मंजूदेवी आचार्य और भाजपा की मंजूदेवी सोनी उम्मीदवार है। तीनों जगह समान 25 पार्षद वोट करेंगे। कांग्रेस के बेगूं में 15 और बड़ीसादड़ी में 14 पार्षद है। भाजपा के दोनों जगह क्रमश: 8 और 10 पार्षद है। बेगूं में दो और बड़ीसादड़ी में एक निर्दलीय है।

इस तरह क्रास वोटिंग नहीं हुई तो इन दोनों जगह कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनना तय है। भाजपा की आस कांग्रेस के अंदरुनी असंतोष पर ही है। इसी कारण दोनों पार्टियों के अधिकांश पार्षदों को बाडाबंदी में रखा हुआ है। कपासन में भाजपा के 12, कांग्रेस के 11 और निर्दलीय दो पार्षद जीते। इनमें से एक मंजू आचार्य को ही कांग्रेस ने अध्यक्ष उम्मीदवार बनाकर अपना संख्या बल भाजपा के बराबर कर लिया। इस दृष्टि से पूरा दारोमदार अन्य निर्दलीय सयैद ऐजाज पर टिका है। जिसके अब तक किसी खेमे में जाने की पुष्टि नहीं हुई।

दैनिक भास्कर के पास गुरुवार को कांग्रेस खेमे की बाडाबंदी का एक फोटो भी आया, जिसमें मंजू आचार्य सहित उसके 12 पार्षद नगर अध्यक्ष हिमांशु बारेगामा के साथ खड़े है। हालांकि भाजपा ने निर्दलीय ऐजाज के साथ कांग्रेस के भी दो पार्षद अपने साथ होने का दावा किया था। चुनाव परिणाम के बाद तक भी कांग्रेश के पार्षद अलग-अलग दो खेमों में थे. जो बाद में एक साथ हुए। सूत्र यह भी बताते है कि ऐजाज अभी किसी भी बाडाबंदी या अन्य पार्षदों के साथ होने की बजाय कहीं तीसरी जगह भूमिगत है। बोर्ड बनाने के लिए भाजपा की ओर से विधायक अर्जुनलाल जीनगर और कांग्रेस से विधायक प्रत्याशी रहे आनंदी राम खटीक ने कमान संभाल रखी है।

