पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनाव कार्यक्रम घोषित:दो पंचायतों में चुनाव खर्च की सीमा 75 हजार तो 16 पंचायतों के लिए महज 1.50 लाख रुपए ही

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में 25 जिला परिषद सदस्य और 173 पंस सदस्य वार्डों का चुनाव होना है
  • राज्य चुनाव आयोग ने मतदान चार चरणों में रखा है

जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों का बहुप्रतिक्षित चुनाव कार्यक्रम घोषित हो गया है। जिले में 25 जिला परिषद सदस्य और 173 पंस सदस्य वार्डों का चुनाव होना है लेकिन इन वार्डों में चुनाव प्रचार के समय और खर्च की सीमा को लेकर दिलचस्प विरोधाभास है।

सभी के लिए नामांकन पेश कर चुनाव चिन्ह आबंटन का समय और प्रचार खर्च की सीमा भी एक जैसी है पर प्रचार के लिए मिलने वाले दिनों में बड़ा अंतर है। ऐसा ही विरोधाभास कुछ पंस व जिप सदस्य उम्मीदवारों के बीच अधिकतम खर्च सीमा को लेकर है।

राज्य चुनाव आयोग ने मतदान चार चरणों में रखा है लेकिन ऐसा शायद पहली बार हो रहा है कि एक ही पद के चुनाव प्रत्याशियों को चुनाव प्रचार के लिए कुछ क्षेत्रों के उम्मीदवारों को 12 दिन मिलेंगे तो कुछ क्षेत्रों के प्रत्याशियों को 24 दिन मिल जाएंगे।

ऐसे में उनके लिए एकाउंटस मैनेजमेंट भी चुनौतीभरा रहेगा। क्योंकि उसी सीमा में उनको 24 दिन का हिसाब बताना होगा। अभ्यर्थियों या राजनैतिक दलों के चुनाव प्रचार खर्च की निगरानी के लिए जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारियों की ओर से रिटर्निंग अधिकारी के स्तर पर प्रकोष्ठ का गठन किया जाएगा

जिला परिषद वार्ड नंबर 20 में 16 पंचायतें है, 8 से कम किसी में नहीं, पंस. वार्ड 2 पंचायतों के ही जिला परिषद सदस्य उम्मीदवार के लिए प्रचार खर्च की सीमा 1.50 लाख रुपए और पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 75 हजार रुपए तय की गई है।

जबकि दोनों के भूगोल और मतदाताओं की संख्या में चार से आठ गुना तक का फर्क है। जिले की सभी पंचायत समितियों में मोटे तौर पर औसत दो ग्राम पंचायतों पर एक पंस वार्ड है। कुछ में तो पूरी दो पंचायतें भी नहीं है। कुछ में तीन हो सकती है।

इसके उलट जिप वार्डों में औसत 12-13 ग्राम पंचायतें है। भैसरोड़गढ़ क्षेत्र में स्थित जिला परिषद के वार्ड नंबर 20 में तो 16 ग्राम पंचायतें है। बेगूं क्षेत्र में स्थित जिप वार्ड नंबर 21, 22 व 23 में भी 14-14 पंचायतें है। जिले में सबसे कम 8 पंचायतों वाला जिप वार्ड नंबर 3 ही है। जो चित्तौड़ पंस के बस्सी बेल्ट का है।

हालांकि इसमें एक ही बस्सी जिले में सबसे अधिक वोटर वाली पंचायत है। जिप के बाकी वार्डों में 10 से लेकर 14 पंचायतें आती है। जिप वार्ड का चुनाव लडने वाले प्रत्याशियों की पहले भी शिकायत रही है कि उनका चुनाव एक तरह से मिनी विस जैसा होता है पर उनके अधिकार व प्रचार खर्च की सीमा उस अनुरूप नहीं है।

सभी के नामांकन: 4 से 9 नवंबर चुनाव चिह्न आबंटन - 11 नवंबर

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी व कलेक्टर केके शर्मा की ओर से 4 नवंबर को अधिसूचना जारी होते ही नामांकन दाखिले शुरू हो जाएंगे। अंतिम तारीख 9 नवंबर दोपहर 3 बजे तक है।

जांच 10 नवंबर सुबह 11 बजे से होगी और 11 नवंबर दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। इसके साथ ही चुनाव चिह्न आबंटन एवं अभ्यर्थियों की अंतिम सूची प्रकाशित हो जाएगी।

यह पूरी प्रक्रिया सभी चरणों यानी जिले के सभी जिला परिषद व पंस वार्डो के लिए रहेगी। फर्क सिर्फ इतना रहेगा कि जिप उम्मीदवार जिला मुख्यालय यानी कलेक्ट्रेट में और पंस प्रत्याशी संबंधित एसडीएम या पंस में संबंधित आरओ के समक्ष नामजदगी दाखिल करेंगे।

मतगणना सभी की जिला मुख्यालय पर ही... जिप व पंस के सभी वार्डों के चुनाव बाद मतगणना 8 दिसंबर सुबह 9 बजे से जिला मुख्यालय पर होगी। प्रधान व जिला प्रमुख का चुनाव 10 दिसंबर और उप प्रधान या उप प्रमुख का 11 दिसंबर को चुनाव होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें