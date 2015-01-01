पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:वार्ड 1 में दोनों दलों में बिखराव, भाटी का टिकट काटा, बद्री प्रत्याशी,कांग्रेस ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष नकुलसिंह भाटी के बाद पूर्व अध्यक्ष हंसराज जाट ने भी फार्म भरा

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
राशमी क्षेत्र के जिला परिषद वार्ड नंबर 1 में दोनों दलों में अंदरुनी उठापटक व गुटबाजी सामने आई। यहां कांग्रेस के तीन प्रमुख नेताओं ने फार्म भर दिए, वहीं भाजपा उम्मीदवारी को लेकर महिला मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष रेखा व्यास ने इस्तीफा देकर निर्दलीय फार्म भर दिया। भाजपा ने इस वार्ड से युमो जिलाध्यक्ष व सांसद सीपी जोशी के करीबी हर्षवर्धनसिंह को टिकट दिया।

जो इसी वार्ड के पास रुद गांव निवासी है। इससे खफा हुई महिला मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष व पूर्व पंस सदस्य रेखा व्यास ने प्रदेशाध्यक्ष को इस्तीफा भेज दिया। इसके बाद व्यास ने पहले भाजपा और फिर निर्दलीय फार्म भी भर दिया। इस दौरान सिंबल देने आए चुनाव प्रभारी दामोदर अग्रवाल, विधायक चंद्रभानसिंह आक्या, पूर्व यूआईटी चेयरमैन सुरेश झंवर आदि भी आरओ कक्ष में मौजूद थे पर वे सब चुप रहे।

इससे पूर्व हर्षवर्धनसिंह ने व्यास से बात की, लेकिन वह नहीं मानी। इसी वार्ड से कांग्रेस में भी नाटकीय घटनाचक्र उभरा। यहां से अपनी उम्मीदवारी तय मानकर ब्लाक अध्यक्ष नकुलसिंह भाटी नामांकन भरकर प्रचार में भी कूद गए थे। इसी बीच सोमवार को पूर्व ब्लाक अध्यक्ष व पूर्व जिप सदस्य हंसराज जाट ने पूर्व प्रधान शिवशंकर रेवाडा के साथ आकर नामांकन भर दिया।

हंसराज ने मीडिया से कहा कि वह मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना के कहने पर फार्म भरने आए। इसके बाद तीसरे उम्मीदवार के रूप में एआईसीसी सदस्य युवा नेता बद्री जाट जगपुरा ने आकर फार्म भरा। जब पता चला कि पार्टी ने जगपुरा को टिकट दिया तो भाटी और हंसराज दोनों खेमे सकते में आ गए।

मजेदार बात यह कि रविवार को कोरोना पॉजीटिव होने से जिला पर्यवेक्षक धर्मेंद्रसिंह राठौड़ क्वारेंटाइन के लिए जाते समय पर्यवेक्षक की जिम्मेदारी बद्री जगपुरा को ही सौंप गए थे। अंतिम समय में जातिगत समीकरण और अन्य कारणों से समीकरण ऐसे बदले कि पार्टी ने जगपुरा को ही उम्मीदवार बना दिया। हालांकि उनका कहना है कि उन्होंने टिकट नहीं मांगा।

कांग्रेस में ऐसी ही गुटबाजी वार्ड 5 और 9 में भी नजर आई। वार्ड 5 में कांग्रेस जिला सचिव अंबालाल शर्मा की पत्नी रतनीदेवी ने टिकट कटने पर निर्दलीय फार्म भर दिया। इसी तरह वार्ड 9 में निवर्तमान जिप सदस्य जमनादेवी जाट के पति मनोहरलाल ने निर्दलीय फार्म भर दिया।

सोशल इंजीनियरिंग: सबसे अधिक जाटों को टिकट
कांग्रेस: सबसे अधिक 6 टिकट जाट जाति को। तीन धाकड़, दो-दो ब्राहमण व गाडरी, एक-एक आंजना व गुर्जर को टिकट दिया। एक मात्र राजपूत के लिए आखिरी समय में उलटफेर हुआ। वार्ड 1 से राशमी ब्लाक अध्यक्ष नकुलसिंह भाटी का टिकट काटकर वार्ड 9 में भदेसर के पूर्व प्रधान अर्जुनसिंह चुंडावत के पुत्र कृष्णपालिसंह को टिकट दिया।

भाजपा: भाजपा ने सबसे अधिक 5 टिकट जाटों को दिए। इसके अलावा 3-3 राजपूत व धाकड़, दो-दो ब्राहमण व अहीर, एक-एक जैन व गाडरी को टिकट दिया। एससी में दो मेघवाल, एक सालवी व एक खटीक और एसटी में तीन भील व एक मीणा को टिकट मिला। मुर्हूत का मामला... कुछ समय से पहले आ गए, कुछ घड़ी देखकर इंतजार करते रहे

नामांकन का समय सुबह 11 बजे से 3 बजे तक था लेकिन कुछ प्रत्याशियों का मुर्हूत सुबह सवा दस बजे तक का था। वे अपने प्रस्तावकों के साथ तय समय से पहले ही आकर आरओ कक्ष के बाहर बैठ गए। दूसरी ओर जिप वार्ड 4 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामेश्वर जाट की नामजदगी के लिए पूर्व विधायक सुरेंद्रसिंह जाडावत, ब्लाक अध्यक्ष त्रिलोकचंद जाट, युकां प्रदेश महासचिव अभिमन्युसिंह आदि सुबह 11.15 बजे पहुंच गए।

आरओ भी आवेदन लेने लगे, लेकिन रामेश्वर ने कहा कि उनका मुर्हूत तो सवा बारह बजे का निकला है। इसके बाद सभी बाहर आ गए। फिर मुर्हूत अनुसार ही फार्म भरा गया। नगर अध्यक्ष प्रेमप्रकाश मूंंदडा, सभापति संदीप शर्मा, रमेशनाथ भी मौजूद रहे।

भाजपा के सभी सिंबोल एकसाथ तो कांग्रेस के अलग-अलग नेता लेकर आए
जहां भाजपा की ओर से जिला परिषद की सभी 25 सीटों के लिए एक ही सूची में एक साथ सिंबोल पेश हुए, वहीं कांग्रेस में अलग अलग समय व नेता आकर सिंबोल पेश करते रहे। भाजपा चुनाव प्रभारी दामोदर अग्रवाल ने विधायक चंद्रभानसिंह आक्या, जिलाध्यक्ष गौतम दक, सुरेश झंवर, अनिल ईनाणी, प्रवीणसिंह राठौड आदि के साथ आकर पूरे जिले की सूची जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी केके शर्मा को सौंपी।

दूसरी ओर कांग्रेस में विसवार नेता आकर अपने क्षेत्र के प्रत्याशियों के सिंबोल देते रहे। चित्तौडगढ विस क्षेत्र की सूची पूर्व विधायक जाडावत ने, निम्बाहेडा विस की पूर्व प्रधान गोपाल आंजना और बेगूं की सूची कानसिंह भाटी, अभिषेक गर्ग लेकर पहुंचे।

भदेसर: भाजपा विधायक आक्या और कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रधान शक्तावत की पत्नियां चुनाव मैदान में

चित्तौडगढ़ | विधायक चंद्रभानसिंह आक्या की पत्नी और सीकेएसबी की उपाध्यक्ष सुशीला कंवर अब भदेसर पंस सदस्य पद का चुनाव लडेगी। कांग्रेस ने भी पूर्व प्रधान गोविंदसिंह शक्तावत की पत्नी को मैदान में उतारा। यहां प्रधान पद सामान्य महिला रिजर्व है। भाजपा की ओर से एसडीएम अंजू शर्मा के समक्ष सभी 15 प्रत्याशियों की सूची कमलेश पुरोहित ने पेश की। इसके अनुसार वार्ड 1 से बद्रीलाल, 2 उदयलाल, 3 धन्नालाल, 4 गोविंद सोनी, 5 में राम कंवर, 6 में मंजू खोईवाल, 7 से सुशीला कंवर, 8 सीमा शर्मा, 9 जमना कुमारी, 10 से रेखा कीर, 11 में पिंटू कुमावत, 12 जगदीश कुंवर, 13 से सुगना बाई, 14 जमनाबाई गाडरी और 15 से उर्मिला कवर है। कांग्रेस की ओर से पूर्व प्रधान गोविंद सिंह ने उम्मीदवारों की सूची पेश की। जिसके अनुसार वार्ड 1 से सोहनलाल सालवी, 2 गणेश जटिया, 3 में घासी भील, 4 में एहसान मोहम्मद 5 से संग्राम सिंह, 6 से सीमा खटीक, 7 से केसर जाट, 8 से कालू लाल जाट, 9 से मदन पुरी गोस्वामी 10 से गुड्डी कीर, 11 से जसराज कुमावत, 12 चांदी जाट, 13 प्रीतम कुंवर, 14 रामी देवी और 15 से भगवती देवी राव प्रत्याशी हैं।

डूंगला: पंस के 15 वार्डों से 53 प्रत्याशियों ने भरे फार्म, प्रधान खटीक की पत्नी उर्मिला देवी जिला परिषद सदस्य प्रत्याशी
डूंगला| पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए डूंगला पंचायत समिति के 15 वार्डों से कुल 53 प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन दाखिल किए। डूंगला क्षेत्र से जिला परिषद के लिए वार्ड 16 से डूंगला प्रधान मुकेश खटीक की पत्नी पूर्व पंचायत समिति सदस्य उर्मिला देवी ने भाजपा से नामांकन दाखिल किया। वहीं उर्मिला खटीक के सामने बड़वाई से निर्मला मेघवाल ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। डूंगला निवर्तमान प्रधान मुकेश खटीक की माता बसंती देवी खटीक किशन करेरी सरपंच है।

