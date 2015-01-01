पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीम जीवनदाता:निम्बाहेड़ा कोतवाली में सेवारत कांस्टेबल जगदीश ने प्लाज्मा देकर जरूरतमंद मरीज की बचाई जिंदगी

चित्ताैड़गढ़एक घंटा पहले
टीम जीवनदाता संस्था जरूरतमंद मरीजों के लिए संजीवनी साबित हो रही है। ऐसा ही एक और उदाहरण पेश हुआ शुक्रवार काे। इस संस्था के बैनर तले कांस्टेबल जगदीश विश्नाेई ने उदयपुर पहुंचकर प्लाज्मा दान किया। इससे एक जरूरतमंद राेगी की जिंदगी बच सकी।

संस्था के जगदीश धाकड़ ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को पेसिफिक अस्पताल उदयपुर में उपचाररत चित्तौड़गढ़ निवासी 55 वर्षीय कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज को ए पॉजिटिव प्लाज़्मा की आवश्यकता हुई। परिजनों ने सोशल मीडिया पर मदद के लिए गुहार लगाई जिससे टीम जीवनदाता काे सूचना मिली।

संस्था के सदस्यों द्वारा ए पॉजिटिव ग्रुप के निम्बाहेड़ा कोतवाली में सेवारत कांस्टेबल जगदीश विश्नोई को प्लाज़्मा डोनेशन के लिए अनुरोध किया। बता दें कि कांस्टेबल जगदीश विश्नोई की कोरोना रिपोर्ट 2 महीने पहले पॉजिटिव से निगेटिव आई थी। शुक्रवार को उदयपुर के गीतांजलि ब्लड बैंक में उनका प्लाज़्मा दान हुआ। सीपी नामधराणी, ओमप्रकाश खंडेलवाल, भैरू धाकड़ ने जगदीश का उत्साहवर्धन किया।

