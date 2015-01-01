पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता:प्रांत स्तरीय एकलगान वरिष्ठ वर्ग में कपासन प्रथम

चित्तौड़गढ़5 घंटे पहले
भारत विकास परिषद राजस्थान दक्षिण प्रांत स्तरीय राष्ट्रीय एकलगान प्रतियोगिता-2020 का मूल्यांकन वीडियो क्लिप से किया। तीन वर्ग कनिष्ठ, वरिष्ठ एवं परिषद परिवारों के सदस्यों के लिए प्रतियाेगिता का आयोजन हुआ।

कनिष्ठ वर्ग में प्रथम प्रियांश पटवा बांसवाड़ा, द्वितीय जोरली चन्गवाल सेंट्रल एकेडमी स्कूल सरदारपुराउ दयपुर व तृतीय जागृति सेठ आदर्श मावि विद्या निकेतन कपासन, तृतीय धृति सुथार देहली सेंट्रल स्कूल डूंगरपुर, वरिष्ठ वर्ग प्रथम नंदिनी सिंह आदर्श विद्या निकेतन कपासन, द्वितीय मेंसुराज चौहान सनराइज पब्लिक स्कूल आसपुर डूंगरपुर, तृतीय अनामिका पण्ड्या महात्मा गांधी राजकीय विद्यालय टाउन डूंगरपुर रहे। परिषद परिवार सदस्य में प्रथम सलोनी मेहता रतितलाई बांसवाड़ा, द्वितीय दीपिका श्रीमाल पुष्पांजलि गांधी आश्रम डूंगरपुर, तृतीय रेखा पण्ड्या गौरी कुंज गायत्री रहे। विजेता रीजन स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में प्रांत का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे।

