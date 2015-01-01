पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड 19:काेराेना के 63 नए राेगी नवंबर में सबसे ज्यादा, 38 रावतभाटा क्षेत्र के, शहर में भी बढ़ रहे मरीज

चित्तौड़गढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

कोराना का फिर पलटवार हो गया है। शनिवार शाम तक 24 घंटे में जिले में 63 नए मरीज सामने आए, जो इस महीने का रिकार्ड है। इनमें से 38 रोगी अकेले रावतभाटा में आए। जिला मुख्यालय पर भी फिर से कोरोना मरीज बढ़ने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है।

सर्दी शुरू होने के साथ ही कोरोना ने भी फिर पलटवार कर दिया। जिला अस्पताल की लैब से कल शाम से शनिवार दोपहर तक करीब 25पॉजीटिव आए। इनमें से 18 अकेले शहर के है। शनिवार सुबह कोटा मेडिकल कालेज से जारी सूची में रावतभाटा के 38 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए।

वहां दो दिन पहले भी एक साथ 24 मरीज आए थे। सूत्रों के अनुसार कई मरीज तो सीधे भीलवाड़ा, उदयपुर या अन्य शहरों में जाने से यहां आंकडों में नहीं आ रहे, वहीं कई जांच में तो निगेटिव आ रहे लेकिन लक्षण कोरोना जैसे ही दिख रहे हंै।

कोविड अस्पताल में 4 मरीज थे, अब फिर 20

निंबाहेड़ा रोड पर सीताफल एक्सीलेंस सेंटर में संचालित कोविड अस्पताल में कुछ दिन पहले तक मरीज महज 4 रह गए थे। दो दिन में इतने केस आए कि वहां मरीजों की संख्या 20 हो गई। इनमें से तीन ताे आक्सीजन पर है।

पता चला कि गुरुवार रात आए 22 पॉजीटिव केस में से 18 और शनिवार दोपहर के 15 में से 14 केस चित्तौड़गढ़ शहर के थे। इनमें भी करीब 15 मरीज प्रतापनगर क्षेत्र के बताए गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें