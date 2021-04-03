पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चित्तौड़गढ़-प्रतापगढ़ डेयरी चुनाव:40 प्राथमिक दुग्ध समितियां निर्विरोध होने के आसार बद्री जाट का पर्चा खारिज करने को कानूनी चुनौती

चित्तौड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • लगातार तीसरे चुनाव के आधार पर डेयरी चेयरमैन जाट का पर्चा खारिज करने पर भाजपा का एतराज, कहा- राजनीतिक द्वेषतावश किया गया ऐसा

चित्तौड़गढ़-प्रतापगढ़ डेयरी चुनाव के प्रथम चरण में शामिल करीब 40 प्राथमिक दुग्ध उत्पादक समितियों के निर्विरोध गठन की संभावना है। शुक्रवार को नाम वापसी के बाद इसकी सही और वास्तविक जानकारी सामने आएगी।

पहले चरण में जिले की 48 प्राथमिक समितियों के संचालकों का चुनाव हो रहा है। इसी में मौजूदा डेयरी चेयरमैन बद्रीलाल जाट का सिंहपुर समिति में पेश नामांकन पत्र खारिज होने से ये चुनाव और सुर्खियों में आ गए। जिला भाजपा ने इस पर इसे राजनीतिक द्वेषतावश बताया है वही मामला उच्चस्तर या हाईकोर्ट में ले जाने की भी जानकारी मिली है। प्रदेशभर में डेयरी अधिकारियों और सियासी हलकों की भी इस पर नजर है। मामले में हाईकोर्ट क्या व्याख्या करता है।

इसका असर अन्य जिलों में डेयरी चुनाव पर भी पड़ सकता है। असल में 2016 के संशोधित कॉपरेटिव एक्ट अनुसार कोई भी लगातार तीसरा चुनाव नहीं लड सकता। अब इसे 2016 से बाद के लगातार दो चुनाव गिना जाएं या पहले के मिलाकर, इसे ही पेच बताया जा रहा है। चित्तौड़गढ़-प्रतापगढ़ दुग्ध उत्पादक संघ में चित्तौड़ जिले की 285 प्राथमिक दुग्ध उत्पादक समितियां है। पहले चरण में 48 समितियों के लिए बुधवार को नामांकन प्रक्रिया थी। शुक्रवार तक नाम वापसी का समय है।

इसके बाद साफ होगा कि कितनी समितियां निर्विरोध हो रही है। प्रत्येक समिति में 12 संचालक होते है। अगर किसी में इससे अधिक उम्मीदवार रहेंगे तो छह फरवरी को मतदान होगा। सूत्रों के अनुसार करीब 40 समितियों में संचालक मंडल निर्विरोध आ सकता है। क्योंकि वहां 12 या इससे कम उम्मीदवार ही है। कहीं अधिक है तो वहां भी निर्विरोध निर्वाचन की जोर अजमाइश, मान मनुहार चल रही है। इन समितियों में एक-एक एससी-एसटी, दो महिला सीट रिजर्व है। दूसरे चरण में भी 48 समितियों के लिए चुनाव होगा। कुल छह चरणों के बाद सभी समितियों के संचालक चित्तौड़गढ़-प्रतापगढ़ दुग्ध उत्पादक सहकारी संघ का बोर्ड गठित करेंगे।

कांग्रेस की सोची समझी साजिश, भाजपा मंसूबे पूरे नहीं होने देगी: गौतम दक
जिला भाजपा ने डेयरी चेयरमैन बद्रीलाल जाट का सिंहपुर समिति में नामांकन खारिज होने को कांग्रेस की सोची समझी साजिश बताया है। जिलाध्यक्ष गौतम दक ने कहा कि स्वस्थ प्रतिस्पर्धा करने के बजाय कांग्रेस ओछे हथकंडों पर उतर आई है। बद्री जाट ने नियमानुसार ही नामांकन भरा था, लेकिन अधिकारियों ने कांग्रेस के दबाव में उसे निरस्त किया। दक ने कहा कि पार्टी इस निर्णय को उचित प्लेटफार्म पर चुनौती देकर कांग्रेस सरकार के मंसूबे पूरे नहीं होने देगी।

भाजपा का तर्क: एक्ट 2016 में लागू हुआ, उसके बाद बद्री का पहला चुनाव, दूसरे जिलों में नहीं हुए ऐसे खारिज
भाजपा के अनुसार राजस्थान सहकारी सोसायटी संशोधन अधिनियम 2018 के क्रम संख्या दो में स्पष्ट है कि धारा 28 की उप धारा 7क में 2016 के बाद लगातार दो बार अध्यक्ष बनने पर अयोग्यता है जबकि बद्रीलाल जाट ने 2016 के बाद पहली बार यह नामांकन भरा है।

उसने यह भी कहा कि जयपुर में ओम पुनिया, उदयपुर गीता पटेल,जोधपुर में रामचंद्र विश्नोई एवं अजमेर डेयरी में रामचंद्र चौधरी का अध्यक्षीय कार्यकाल भी दो या दो से अधिक बार रह चुका है। चुनाव में उन सभी के फार्म स्वीकार किए गए हैं तो सिर्फ चित्तौड़गढ़ में ही इस आधार पर बद्रीलाल जाट का नामांकन निरस्त करना प्रश्नचिन्ह लगाता है।

अधिकारियों का तर्क चुनाव निर्देशिका और नामांकन पर आपत्ति के आधार पर खारिज हुआ पर्चा लेकिन भ्रम की स्थिति भी...कॉपरेटिव अधिकारियों के अनुसार संशोधित एक्ट 2016 में लागू हुआ था। इसके बाद अब चुनाव हो रहे हैं। चुनाव निर्देशिका में परिभाषित है कि लगातार दो टर्म कर लेने वाले व्यक्ति इसमें शामिल नहीं हो सकते। संबंधित आरओ ने इस आधार पर जाट की उम्मीदवारी पर आपत्ति पेश होने से पर्चा खारिज किया होगा। हालांकि 2016 के पहले के चुनाव गिने जाएं या नहीं, इसे लेकर भ्रम की स्थिति में भी बन गई है। सूत्रों के अनुासर इस बारे में आगे से भी मार्गदर्शन मांगा जा रहा है।

