धर्म - पूजा:शरद पूर्णिमा से दिवाली तक कई शुभ योग खरीदी का महामुहूर्त पुष्य नक्षत्र भी दो दिन

चित्तौड़गढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुष्य नक्षत्र में गहने, मोबाइल, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान, वाहन एवं आभूषण खरीदना शुभ

शरद पूर्णिमा से दीपावली तक खरीदी के अच्छे योग बन रहे हैं। जिन्हें ज्योतिष दृष्टि से शुभफल देने वाला माना गया है। इसमें की गई खरीदारी लंबे समय तक साथ देती है। खरीदी का महामुहूर्त पुष्य नक्षत्र का संयोग

इस बार दो दिन रहेगा। पुष्य नक्षत्र 7 नवंबर शनिवार सुबह 8: 05 बजे से शुरू होगा, जो रविवार 8:45 बजे तक रहेगा। यानी इस बार पुष्य नक्षत्र दाे दिन रहेगा। कोई भी अपनी इच्छानुसार इस काल अवधि में कभी भी खरीदारी कर सकता है।

ज्योतिषाचार्यों ने बताया कि खरीद के शुभ संयोग दीपावली तक रहेंगे। शुभ योग में, गहने, मोबाइल, वाहन, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान, वाहन, आभूषण, बही -खाते, कम्प्यूटर, ऑनलाइन बुकिंग, फर्नीचर अन्य सामान खरीदना शुभ होगा।

100 फीसदी समृद्धि कारक है पुष्य नक्षत्र मंगलकर्ता नक्षत्र के दौरान घर में आई वस्तु चिरस्थायी रहती है। ज्ञान और विद्याभ्यास के लिए भी ये दिन महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है। इस दिन आध्यात्मिक कार्य किए जा सकते हैं। मंत्रों, यंत्रों, पूजा, जाप और अनुष्ठान के लिए भी यह दिन है। मां लक्ष्मी की उपासना और श्रीयंत्र की खरीदारी करने से जीवन में समृद्धि आती है।

ज्योतिषियों के मानना है कि इस बार नवरात्र, पुष्य नक्षत्र और दीपावली भी शनिवार की होने से चांदी का कछुआ, चांदी या किसी भी अन्य धातु में हाथी खरीदना आथिर्क उन्नति कारक माना जा रहा है। ज्योतिषाचार्य अमित जैन ने बताया कि सालों बाद ऐसा संयोग बना है, जब गुरु स्व राशि धनु पर होंगे और शनि भी अपनी मकर राशि पर रहेंगे।

ज्योतिष में सभी इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वस्तुओं ,वाहन, मशीनरी के कारक ग्रह शनि हैं। वह इस समय अपनी राशि पर रहेंगे। वहीं कीमती धातु के कारक ग्रह गुरु भी अपनी राशि पर हैं, ऐसे में इस समय की खरीद चिरस्थाई ओर समृद्धि कारक व अक्षय फलदायी रहेगी।

पुष्य नक्षत्र का स्वामी शनि है, जो लंबे समय तक रहने वाला ग्रह है, इसलिए इस नक्षत्र में की गई खरीदी लंबे समय तपुष्य नक्षत्र में खरीदे कीमती सामान का प्रभाव चिर स्थायी-अक्षय फलकारी
खरीदारी का शुभ महुर्त :

शनिवार सुबह पुष्य नक्षत्र के 8:06 से 9:28 तक शुभ चौघडिय़ा दोपहर 12:10 से शाम 4:15 बजे तक चर लाभ अमृत चौघडिय़ा और शाम 5: 35 से 7 तक लाभ के चाैघड़िया में खरीद शुभकारी रहेगी। पुष्य नक्षत्र में खरीद पूरे दिन रहेगी लेकिन, चौघडिय़ा के हिसाब से खरीद करने वाले इसमें खरीद कर सकते हैं।

