इंटरनेशनल नेत्र चिकित्सालय:महावीर इंटरनेशनल नेत्र चिकित्सालय को मेडिकल प्रोजेक्ट श्रेणी में सर्वश्रेष्ठ पुरस्कार,केंद्र अध्यक्ष वीर राजेंद्र दोशी ने केंद्र की तरफ से पुरस्कार ग्रहण किया

चित्तौड़गढ़10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चित्तौड़गढ़|निंबाहेड़ा मार्ग स्थित नवनिर्मित महावीर नेत्र चिकित्सालय।

महावीर इंटरनेशनल के रविवार को वेबीनार अधिवेशन में चित्तौड़गढ़ केंद्र द्वारा निर्मित नेत्र चिकित्सालय को बेस्ट स्थाई मेडीकल प्रोजेक्ट का पुरस्कार दिया गया। यह पुरस्कार संस्था के अंतरराष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष वीर शांति जैन आईपीएस एवं महासचिव वीर अनिल जैन के द्वारा प्रदान किया गया ।केंद्र अध्यक्ष वीर राजेंद्र दोशी ने केंद्र की तरफ से पुरस्कार ग्रहण किया।

वीरां श्रीमती विमला सेठिया को वीरा केंद्रों में सर्वश्रेष्ठ चेयरपर्सन का एवं समस्त वीर केन्द्रो मे वीर अभय संजेती को सर्वश्रेष्ठ सचिव का पुरस्कार दिया गया। वेबिनार मे अंतर राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष वीर अशोक गोयल एवं चित्तौड़ जोन के चेयरमैन वीर डॉ रतन मारु भी उपस्थित थे। कल आयोजित वेबीनार मे चित्तौडगढ़ के तीनों केन्द्रों वीर, वीरां एवं युवा केन्द्रो के पदाधिकारियों ने भाग लिया ।

महावीर इंटरनेशनल चित्तौडगढ़ के सभी केंद्र लगातार मानव सेवा मे सहभागिता करते रहे हे। महावीर इंटरनेशनल नेत्र चिकित्सालय संस्था का एक वृहद प्रोजेक्ट हे जो पुरा हो गया हे। चिकित्सालय में नेत्र परीक्षण की सुविधा प्रारंभ हो गई है जबकि जल्दी नेत्र शल्य चिकित्सा आरंभ होने वाली है।

