आयोजन:बहुओं को ही बेटी मानकर शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में बढ़ावा दिलाने पर माहेश्वरी महिला संगठन ने किया सम्मान

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
माहेश्वरी समाज महिला संगठन पदाधिकारियों ने डाॅ. इंद्रा का अभिनंदन किया।
  • माहेश्वरी महिला संगठन ने व्याख्याता डाॅ. इंद्रा बल्दवा का अभिनंदन किया

प्रतापनगर निवासी व्याख्याता इंदिरा बल्दवा पत्नी निलेश बल्दवा काे पीएचडी़ की उपाधि मिलने पर प्रदेश, जिला व नगर माहेश्वरी महिला संगठन के पदाधिकारियों ने अभिनंदन किया। नगर माहेश्वरी महिला संगठन की नगर अध्यक्ष जया तोषनीवाल ने बताया कि अखिल भारतीय माहेश्वरी महिला संगठन कार्यसमिति सदस्य सरस्वती रांधड़, प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कुंतल तोषनीवाल, प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष चंदा नामधर, जिलाध्यक्षा कृष्णा समदानी, जिला सचिव लीला आगाल, निवर्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष मंजू तोषनीवाल, जिला संगठन मंत्री सरिता चेचानी, नगर अध्यक्ष जया तोषनीवाल, नगर सचिव सीमा काबरा की उपस्थित में रविवार शाम प्रतापनगर निवासी व्याख्याता डॉ. इंदिरा बल्दवा को पीएचडी की उपाधि मिलने पर सास राजेश देवी और पति निलेश बल्दवा सहित परिवार जनों को उपारना व माला पहनाकर अभिनंदन किया।

माहेश्वरी महिला संगठन की नगर सचिव सीमा काबरा ने बताया कि माहेश्वरी महिला संगठन प्रदेश व जिला के पदाधिकारियों ने व्याख्याता डाॅ. इंदिरा बल्दवा की इस उपलब्धि के लिए परिवार जनों के हर संभव सहयोग की प्रशंसा कर परिवार की बहुओं को बेटी समान मानकर शिक्षा के साथ अन्य क्षेत्र में आत्मनिर्भरता समाज के लिए प्रेरणादायी कदम कहा।

