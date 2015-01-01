पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कांग्रेस जिला अध्यक्ष धाकड़ का निधन:पार्टी में 40 साल से एक ही बात कहते थे मांगीलाल- अरे, एक हो जाओ, कांग्रेस को कोई नहीं हरा सकता...

चित्तौड़गढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष मांगीलाल धाकड़ नहीं रहे। शुक्रवार सुबह अहमदाबाद के एक अस्पताल में उनका निधन हो गया। जहां वे 24 दिन से उपचाररत थे। हालांकि यहां उनकी कोरोना रिपोर्ट तीन बार निगेटिव आई लेकिन ऑक्सीजन सिचुरेशन कम होने से सांस लेने में परेशानी आने लगी। काेरोना इफैक्ट खासकर फेफड़े संक्रमित मानते हुए यहां से डाॅक्टरों ने उन्हें रैफर कर दिया था।

धाकड़ पिछले महीने तक स्वस्थ और सक्रिय थे। पंचायतीराज चुनाव के लिए 4 नवंबर को डीसीसी की पहली बैठक उनकी अध्यक्षता में ही हुई थी। दिवाली के आसपास अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ने पर घर पर इलाज लेने लगे। स्थानीय चिकित्सकों के अनुसार यहां कोविड रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आती रही पर संक्रमण जैसे लक्षण पर उन्हें उदयपुर जाने की सलाह दी। वे 18 नवंबर से अहमदाबाद के एक अस्पताल में भर्ती थे। पूर्व विधायक सुरेंद्रसिंह जाड़ावत के अनुसार उन्होंने गुरुवार काे भी पंचायत चुनाव परिणाम संबंधी बात फाेन पर की थी।

शुक्रवार सुबह सवा सात बजे अचानक दम तोड़ दिया। शव दोपहर बाद पैतृक गांव दौलतपुरा पहुंचा, जहां अंतिम संस्कार किया। धाकड़ की गिनती जिले के कर्मठ कांग्रेस कार्यकर्तओं में थी। बरसों पूर्व दौलतपुरा के सरंपच बने थे। उसके बाद पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद के सदस्य रहे। संगठन में चित्तौड़गढ़ ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष और किसान कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष रहने के बाद करीब 5 साल से जिलाध्यक्ष थे। पार्टी में उनकी एक खास पहचान- ‘सब एक हो जाओ’ के नारे से रही। वे बड़़े नेताओं के सामने बाकायदा उनके नाम लेकर कहते थे कि आप एक हो जाओ तो इस जिले में कांग्रेस कभी कमजोर नहीं हो सकती।

भाजपा नेताओं ने संवेदना व्यक्त की: कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष धाकड़ के निधन पर भाजपा जिला चुनाव प्रभारी दामोदर अग्रवाल, सह प्रभारी प्रेमसिंह बनवासा, जिलाध्यक्ष गौतम दक, पूर्व केबिनेट मंत्री श्रीचंद कृपलानी, प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष व सांसद सीपी जोशी, विधायक चंद्रभानसिंह आक्या, मीडिया प्रभारी सुधीर जैन आदि ने शाेक व्यक्त किया।

पायलट से करीबी का फायदा गांव को दिलाया, पुलिया व सड़क के लिए 14 लाख की विशेष मंजूरी करवाई
धाकड़ कई साल से शहर में ही रहने लगे थे पर गांव दौलतपुरा और घाटा क्षेत्र से लगाव कम नहीं हुआ। तत्कालीन प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सचिन पायलट के नजदीकी रहे। पायलट डिप्टी सीएम और पीडब्लूडी मंत्री थे। धाकड़ पिछले साल उनके दफ्तर पहुंचे और विजयपुर-कनेरा मार्ग पर 6 किमी चौडी-नई सड़क और पुलिया बनाने की मांग रखी। विभाग ने हाथों हाथ 14 लाख की विशेष स्वीकृति जारी की। यह बरसों से उनके गांव और क्षेत्र की ज्वलंत समस्या थी। अंतिम संस्कार में कांग्रेस जिला संगठन महामंत्री करणसिंह सांखला, जनकसिंह बस्सी, उपाध्यक्ष घनश्यामसिंह राणावत, प्रवक्ता अहसान पठान, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष हरीश धाकड़, महासचिव बंशीलाल मूंदड़ा, गजानंद गुर्जर, समरथ धाकड़, बाबरमल मीणा आदि शामिल हुए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें