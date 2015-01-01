पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:मातृ-पितृ वंदन कार्यक्रम आज, 25 संयुक्त परिवार ऑनलाइन जुड़ेंगे

चित्तौड़गढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आईएमसीटीएफ की ओर से मातृ पितृ वंदन कार्यक्रम का आयोजन रविवार सुबह 11 बजे ऑनलाइन फेसबुक लाइव के माध्यम से देश भर में किया जाएगा।

इस जिले के संयुक्त परिवार जिनमें तीन चार पीढ़ियां साथ रह रही है, निर्धारित समय पर अपने घर पर पूरे परिवार सहित पूजन सामग्री के साथ बैठकर फेसबुक लाइव पर बताए हुए निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए मातृ पितृ वंदन पूजन कार्यक्रम संपन्न करेंगे। आईएमसीटीएफ की अध्यक्ष डॉ सुशीला लड्ढा ने बताया कि आज भी संयुक्त परिवार का विशेष महत्व है।

परिवार में संस्कार, सौहार्द, सहयोग एवं समर्पण की भावना बढे, इस उद्देश्य से आईएमसीटीएफ द्वारा मातृ पितृ वंदन कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। जिसमें चित्तौड़गढ़ के 25 संयुक्त परिवार जिनमें तीन - चार पीढ़ियां साथ निवास कर रही है। वह सभी अपने घर पर ही ऑनलाइन फेसबुक लाइव के माध्यम से मातृ पितृ वंदन कार्यक्रम संपन्न करेंगे।

आईएमसीटीएफ के तकनीकी सलाहकार राकेश चौधरी, सचिव भूपेंद्र आचार्य एवं सह सचिव पंकज झा ने बताया कि संरक्षक शिवनारायण मानधना, नवरत्न पटवारी, आरसी डॉड, आर एस जोशी, संपत कालिया, इंद्रमल सेठिया, पंडित दामोदर शास्त्री, डॉक्टर जेएल पुंगलिया, गोविंद गदिया, अशोक समदानी, विशेष गर्ग, इंद्र मल लोढ़ा, प्रदीप तिवारी, योगेश व्यास, बंसीलाल तोषनीवाल, प्रहलाद पुंगलिया, जानकीलाल भंडारी , शंकर गगरानी, भगवान काबरा, ओमप्रकाश सुखवाल, भंवरलाल साहू परिवार सहित मातृ पितृ वंदन कार्यक्रम में भाग लेंगे ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें