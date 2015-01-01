पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के आम चुनाव:जिला प्रमुख के लिए सर्वाधिक 7 वोट कपासन में सबसे पहले कल वहां के तीनों पंस क्षेत्र में मतदान

चित्तौड़गढ़
{मास्क पहनने से रुकेगा कोरोना संक्रमण.... पंचायत चुनाव के पहले चरण में प्रचार के आखिरी समय में एक क्षेत्र में निकाली गई वाहन रैली के दौरान अधिकांश समर्थकों के चेहरों पर मास्क तक नहीं थे।

2020 के प्रथम चरण का मतदान सोमवार को होगा। जिले में इस चरण में कपासन विस की तीनों पंचायत समितियां क्रमश: कपासन, राशमी और भूपालसागर के 45 पंस सदस्यों और 6 जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए वोट पड़ेंगे।

वैसे तो जिला परिषद के सबसे अधिक 7 वार्ड इसी विस में आते हैं। एक अन्य वार्ड की कुछ पंचायतें भी इसी विस में आती है, लेकिन वे सब भदेसर पंस की होने से वहां मतदान अन्य चरण में होगा। जिला परिषद के लिए निर्वाचित होने वाले 25 सदस्य अगले महीने अपने में से जिला प्रमुख और उप जिला प्रमुख का चुनाव करेंगे।

चूंकि सियासी दृष्टि से इस चुनाव में विसवार नेताओं खासकर विधायकों या पूर्व विधायकों की अहम भूमिका रहेगी। इस लिहाज से देखे तो कपासन विस सबसे निर्णायक साबित हो सकती है। इसके तीनों पसं क्षेत्रों कपासन, राशमी और भूपालसागर में जिप के दो-दो वार्ड है ही।

भदेसर पंस क्षेत्र की 10 ग्राम पंचायातों वाला जिप वार्ड नंबर 9 भी कपासन विस में ही आता है। भदेसर के एक अन्य जिप वार्ड की भी एक-दो पंचायतें भी कपासन विस में है। इस तरह जिप में जिले की सबसे अधिक करीब 28 प्रतिशत भागीदारी इस विस की है। भदेसर पंस वाले पार्ट को छोड़कर इस विस के शेष पूरे क्षेत्र में मतदान सोमवार को होगा।

इसके तीनों पंस क्षेत्रों में पंस के 15-15 वार्ड है। जिनसे प्रधान बनेंगे। कुल मिलाकर जिप के 6 और पंस के 45 वार्डों में चुनाव प्रचार का शोर शनिवार शाम को थम गया। जिला प्रशासन खासकर निर्वाचन विभाग भी मतदान संबंधी अंतिम तैयारियों में जुटा है। जो कल मतदान दलों को आखिरी प्रशिक्षण देकर ईवीएम और अन्य सामग्री के साथ मतदान केंद्रों के लिए रवाना करेंगा।

कपासन के बाद प्रमुख के लिए बेगूं विधानसभा क्षेत्र भी निर्णायक, भदेसर पंचायत समिति का दखल 4 विधानसभाओं में है

कपासन विस का जिला परिषद के सात से अधिक वार्डों में दखल है। उसके बाद बेगूं विस क्षेत्र भी निर्णायक स्थिति में है। जिसमें कुल जिप के 6 पूरे वार्ड आते हैं। चित्तौड़गढ़ और बड़ीसादड़ी में 4-4 और निम्बाहेड़ा विस में सबसे कम 2 पूरे वार्ड आते हैं।

वार्ड नंबर 18 की 12 में से 9 ग्राम पंचायतें भी निम्बाहेड़ा पंस व विस की है। वार्ड नंबर 14 की 6 पंचायतें चित्तौड़गढ़ और शेष बड़ीसादड़ी व कपासन विस में आती है। जिले में एक मात्र भदेसर पंचायत समिति ही ऐसी है, जिसकी ग्राम पंचायतें तीन विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में विभक्त है। उसकी तीन पंचायतें जिप के वार्ड 18 में भी है, जिसमें अधिकांश बाकी 9 पंचायतें व प्रमुख उम्मीदवार निम्बाहेड़ा विस के है।

तीन चुनाव क्षेत्र में कल सार्वजनिक अवकाश रहेगा

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी केके शर्मा द्वारा जारी आदेश के तहत कपासन, राशमी एवं भूपालसागर पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में 23 नवम्बर, 2020 (सोमवार) को मतदान दिवस के तहत सार्वजनिक अवकाश रहेगा। इसके बाद जहां जिस दिन मतदान होगा, उन पंस क्षेत्रों में उस दिन अवकाश रहेगा। मतदान समय सोमवार सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे तक रहेगा।

विधानसभा क्षेत्र में जिला परिषद वार्ड वार्ड नंबर 1,2,5,6,7, 8 और 9- कपासन वार्ड नंबर 3,4,10 व 11- चित्तौड़गढ़ वार्ड नंबर 12 व 13- निम्बाहेड़ा वार्ड नंबर 14- चित्तौड़गढ़, बड़ीसादड़ी व कपासन वार्ड 15, 16, 17 व 19- बड़ीसादड़ी विस वार्ड नंबर 18-निम्बाहेड़ा व बड़ीसादड़ी विस वार्ड 20 से 25 तक- बेगूं विस क्षेत्र

