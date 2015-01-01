पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तापमान में गिरावट:एक रात में 3 डिग्री गिरा पारा, शीतलहर से गलन बढ़ी, पारा 11 डिग्री पर, बादल छाए रहने से ठिठुरन बढ़ी

चित्तौड़गढ़26 मिनट पहले
लंबे इंतजार के बाद दिसंबर के दूसरे हफ्ते में सर्दी का असर तेज हाेने लगा। न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट शुरू हो गई। उत्तरी भारत के पहाड़ी राज्यों में बर्फबारी ने मैदानी इलाकों में सर्दी बढ़ा दी है। इसका असर चित्तौड़गढ़ तक है। एक ही दिन में रात का तापमान तीन डिग्री लुढ़ककर 11 पर पहुंच गया। एक दिन पहले न्यूनतम पारा 14 डिग्री था। औसत 9 घंटे में चार किमी प्रति घंटा के वेग से हवा की रफ्तार दर्ज की गई।

मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 24.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। सुबह 11 बजे तक माैसम सर्द बना रहा। काेहरे व तेज हवा से लोग घर से निकलने में परेशान होते नजर आए। दोपहर 12 बजे बाद सूर्य के दर्शन हुए। लेकिन सर्द हवा से ठिठुरन बनी रही। सुबह 10 बजे तक कोहरे का असर रहा। इससे शहर से दुर्ग तक नहीं दिख रहा था।

अगले चार दिन ऐसा ही माैसम रहने का अनुमान
मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार चार दिन मौसम ऐसा ही रहेगा। हल्की हवा का दौर जारी रही रहेगा। शीतलहर से सर्दी और गलन का असर रहेगा। सुबह कोहरा छाया रहेगा। मौसम वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. प्रियंका स्वामी ने बताया कि अधिकतम तापमान 22 से 23 और न्यूनतम तापमान 8 से 10 डिग्री के बीच रहेगा। हवा पांच से 14 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से उत्तर पूर्वी चलेगी। तापमान लगातार गिरने की संभावना है।

सलाह: फसलों में रोग प्रबंधन करें किसान
किसान खेताें में खड़ी फसलों में रोग प्रबंधन करें। जरूरत के अनुसार सिंचाई करें। गेहूं की फसल 21 से 25 दिन की हो गई है वहां सिंचाई दें। पौधे को जड़ से उखाड़ने पर यदि जड़ाें पर फफूंद दिखाई दे तो वहां कार्बेन्डजिम का छिड़काव करे।

इसलिए बदल रहा मौसम
देश के पश्चिमी हिस्सों में हवा पश्चिमी व दक्षिणी चल रही थीं। अरब सागर में डिप्रेशन बना हुआ है, जिससे गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र, मध्यप्रदेश, राजस्थान व उत्तरप्रदेश की तरफ हवा के साथ बादल व नमी पहुंची। जिससे कई जगह तेज बारिश हुई। चूंकि दक्षिणी हवा गर्म है व उनके साथ नमी आ रही थीं। इसलिए तापमान में गिरावट आ गई है।

