माहेश्वरी महिला संगठन:मेधावी छात्रा कीर्ति काे मिलेगा गोल्ड मेडल माहेश्वरी महिला संगठन ने सम्मान किया,एमएससी बाॅटनी में प्रथम रहीं कपासन की बेटी का ननिहाल में अभिनंदन

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
कुंभानगर निवासी रंगलाल भराड़िया की दोहिती कीर्ति माहेश्वरी काे पढ़ाई में गोल्ड मेडल मिलने पर प्रदेश, जिला व नगर माहेश्वरी महिला मंडल के पदाधिकारियों ने सम्मान किया। नगर माहेश्वरी महिला संगठन की नगर अध्यक्ष जया तोषनीवाल ने बताया कि अभा माहेश्वरी महिला संगठन कार्यसमिति सदस्य सरस्वती रांधड़, प्रदेशाध्यक्षा कुंतल तोषनीवाल, प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष चंदा नामधर, जिलाध्यक्ष कृष्णा समदानी, जिला सचिव लीला आगाल, निवर्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष मंजू तोषनीवाल, जिला संगठन मंत्री सरिता चेचानी, नगर अध्यक्ष जया तोषनीवाल, नगर सचिव सीमा काबरा की माैजूदगी में कुंभानगर निवासी रंगलाल भराड़िया की दाेहिती कीर्ति माहेश्वरी को मोहनलाल सुखाडिया विश्वविद्यालय उदयपुर (काॅलेज ऑफ साइंस) सत्र 2017-19 में एमएससी बाॅटनी में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त कर गोल्ड मेडल मिलने पर परिवार के साथ अभिनंदन किया।

नगर माहेश्वरी महिला संगठन की नगर सचिव सीमा काबरा ने बताया कि कपासन निवासी गोपालकृष्ण काबरा सेवानिवृत्त व्याख्याता एवं माता हेमलता काबरा अध्यापिका की पुत्री कीर्ति माहेश्वरी काे उदयपुर में आयाेजित 28वें दीक्षांत समारोह में 22 दिसंबर को स्वर्ण पदक दिया जाएगा।

