कांग्रेस का पंचायतीराज फार्मूला:मंत्री आंजना के भाई जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति दोनों चुनाव लड़ेंगे,जिला परिषद सदस्य पद के लिए आए 45 नामांकन पत्र खारिज,

चित्ताैड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
पंचायतीराज चुनाव में मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना के छोटे भाई मनोहरलाल की उम्मीदवारी को लेकर सस्पेंस मंगलवार को दूर हो गया, पर क्लाइमैक्स अजूबा रहा। वे जिला परिषद के वार्ड 18 के साथ निम्बाहेड़ा पंस के वार्ड 15 से भी चुनाव लड़ेंगे। नामांकन की जांच के दौरान आरओ केके शर्मा ने जिप वार्ड 18 से कांग्रेस के गोपाल आंजना का पर्चा खारिज किया। इस वार्ड में कांग्रेस से दो दिन पहले मनोहरलाल आंजना व आखिरी दिन पूर्व प्रधान गोपाल से भी पर्चा भराया गया था। मनोहरलाल ने इसके साथ ही निम्बाहेड़ा पंस के वार्ड 15 से भी नामांकन दाखिल किया था।

ऐसे में यह संस्पेंस हो गया कि वह दोनों चुनाव लडेंगे या फिर एक ही। एक ही लडेंगे तो कौनसा? इसी कारण नामांकन जांच के दौरान वार्ड 18 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी भूपेंद्रसिंह की भी पूरी नजर रही। आरओ ने गोपाल का पर्चा खारिज करते हुए यह साफ किया कि कांग्रेस ने सिंबोल में पहला नाम मनोहरलाल का दिया था और गोपाल का नाम पूरक रूप में होने से उनका पर्चा स्वत खारिज हो गया।

जांच में कानूनी बहस: कांग्रेस के बद्री जगपुरा और भाजपा की कृष्णा धाकड़ के खिलाफ पेश आपत्तियां खारिज

जिला परिषद उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन पत्रों की जांच में 25 में से 2 वार्डों में ही आपत्तियां पेश हुई, दोनों खारिज हो गई। दोनों दलों को वकीलों की टीम उतारनी पड़ी। वार्ड एक से भाजपा प्रत्याशी हर्षवर्धन ने कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार बद्री जगपुरा के खिलाफ आपत्ति में कहा कि उन्होंने तीसरी संतान का तथ्य छुपाया। वर्ष 2007 व 8 में चिकित्सा विभाग के योग्य दंपती सर्वे में यह सामने आया कि बद्री के दो बेटियां व एक बेटा है।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी केके शर्मा ने फैसला दिया कि शिकायतकर्ता तीसरी संतान संबंधी कोई स्पष्ट दस्तावेज नहीं रख पाए। सर्वे को आधार नहीं बनाया जा सकता। यह साफ नहीं कि यह बद्री-रतनदेवी कौन है। जबकि कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी बाकायदा शपथ पत्र दे रहे हैं कि उनके दो ही संतान हैं। शर्मा ने बद्री से पूछा कि आपके कितनी संतान है। बद्री ने चुटकी ली कि दो ही संतान है, तीसरी को मैं भी ढूंढ रहा हूं।

इधर, भाजपा की वार्ड 3 प्रत्याशी कृष्णा धाकड़ के खिलाफ कांग्रेस ने आपत्ति जताई कि उनका पूर्व नाम चंपाबाई था। बिना नाम परिवर्तन नया नाम कैसे आ गया? भाजपा ने उसके कृष्णा नाम के दस्तावेज व नाम परिवर्तन संबंधी प्रक्रिया पेश की। आरओ ने यह आपत्ति भी खारिज कर दी। सुनवाई में कांग्रेस की ओर से पूर्व विधायक सुरेंद्रसिंह जाड़ावत, वकील रमेशचंद्र दशोरा, सावन श्रीमाली, सुरेंद्रनाथ योगी, अभिषेक गर्ग,

आजाद पालीवाल और भाजपा की ओर से पूर्व विधायक बद्रीलाल जाट, पूर्व यूआईटी चेयरमैन सुरेश झंवर, कमलेश पुरोहित, रघु शर्मा के साथ वकील मनोहरलाल दक, प्रदीप काबरा, ललित लडढा, कैलाश चौखड़ा आदि ने दलीलें रखी।

जांच प्रक्रिया में ही 25 में से 15 वार्डों में तय हुई सीधी टक्कर
कलेक्ट्रेट कोर्ट रूम में जिप सदस्स उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन पत्रों की खुद जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी केके शर्मा ने टीम के साथ जांच की। प्रारंभिक जानकारी के अनुसार सभी 25 वार्डों से कुल 106 उम्मीदवारों ने 116 नामांकन पत्र पेश किए थे। मंगलवार को हुई जांच में इनमें से 45 पत्र खारिज हो गए। ज्यादातर नामांकन पार्टी का सिंबोल नहीं होने से खारिज हुए। इस प्रक्रिया के बाद करीब 15 वार्ड नंबर क्रमश: 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 23, 24 व 25 में कांग्रेस व भाजपा के दो-दो प्रत्याशी ही मैदान में रह गए। जांच के दौरान उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मुकेश कलाल भी मौजूद थे।

आंजना दोनों वार्ड जीते तो एक पद से 14 दिन में इस्तीफा देना पड़ेगा, रिक्त वार्ड में उपचुनाव होगा
पंचायतीराज एक्ट एक्सपर्टस के अनुसार कोई भी व्यक्ति एक ही संस्था के दो वार्ड से चुनाव नहीं लड़ सकता पर दो अलग-अलग संस्थाओं से लड़ सकता है। यदि दोनों चुनाव जितते हैं तो 14 दिन में किसी एक पद से इस्तीफा देना होगा। वो वार्ड रिक्त घोषित हो जाएगा। यानी फिर 6 महीने में उपचुनाव होगा।

क्योंकि... इस बार प्रतापगढ़ जिले के छोटीसादड़ी में प्रधान बनना संभव नहीं
मनोहरलाल बरसों तक छोटीसादड़ी के प्रधान रहे। इस बार वहां यह पद एसटी महिला रिजर्व है। ऐसे में कुछ महीनों पूर्व उन्होंने अपना नाम निंबाहेड़ा पंचायत समिति में दर्ज करवा दिया। छोटीसादड़ी प्रतापगढ़ जिले में है जबकि विधानसभा चित्तौड़ जिले की निंबाहेड़ा में। जहां से उनके भाई उदयलाल आंजना विधायक के साथ वर्तमान में केबिनेट मंत्री भी हंै। इस बार निंबाहेड़ा में प्रधान पद ओबीसी और चित्तौड़ में जिला प्रमुख पद अनारक्षित है। यानी बोर्ड बनने पर वे दोनों में किसी भी पद की दावेदारी कर सकते हैं। आंजना ओबीसी में है लेकिन वे दोनों जगह अनारक्षित वार्ड से चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं।

