काम-पूरा दाम अभियान:मनरेगा कर्मियों ने पूरा काम-पूरा दाम अभियान का बहिष्कार कर ज्ञापन दिया

चित्ताैड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
मनरेगा में 16 दिसंबर से शुरू हुए विशेष अभियान पूरा काम-पूरा दाम का मनरेगा कार्मिकों ने बहिष्कार करने काे लेकर विकास अधिकारी को ज्ञापन दिया। इसमें बताया कि नरेगा कार्मिकों की वर्षों से लंबित मांगों के संबंध में सरकार के समक्ष कई बार ज्ञापन व आंदाेलनों से पक्ष रखा। सरकार ने इस संबंध में कोई आदेश जारी नहीं किया। अभियान का पूर्ण रूप से बहिष्कार किया जाएगा। इस दाैरान मनरेगा कार्मिक विनय सोनी, सुरेश जायसवाल, दिव्यकांत सारस्वत, दिनेश पंचोली, पिंटू सिंह भाटी, रघुवीर सिंह, राधेश्याम सालवी, ललित तिवारी, बद्रीलाल, भैरू लाल तेली, शंभू लाल छापरवाल, रतन लाल नौग्या उपस्थित थे।

मनरेगा कर्मियों ने सरकार की ओर से मांगें नहीं मानने के विरोध में पूरा काम-पूरा दाम अभियान का बहिष्कार किया। बीडीओ को ज्ञापन सौंपा। राजस्थान मनरेगा कार्मिक संघ ब्लाॅक बेगूं के अध्यक्ष प्रकाश धाकड़ के नेतृत्व में संघ ने बुधवार को बीडीओ भानूमौली माैर्य को अभियान के बहिष्कार को लेकर ज्ञापन दिया। इसमें बताया कि मनरेगा कर्मियों की वर्षों से चल रही विभिन्न मांगों पर राज्य सरकार ने ध्यान नहीं दिया। 16 दिसंबर से मनरेगा कर्मियों ने सरकार के इस अभियान का बहिष्कार करते हुए कहा कि जब तक उनकी मांगें पूरी नहीं हाेती तब तक मनरेगा कर्मियों कार्य का बहिष्कार करेंगे।

