धनतेरस:धनतेरस पर बरसेगा धन, इस साल 50% ज्यादा काराेबार की उम्मीद कारोबारियों को

चित्ताैड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • करीब 500 नई कारें सड़क पर आएंगी, 25 करोड़ का व्यापार होगा

दीपाेत्सव का अागाज धनतेरस से हाेगा। बाजाराें में अभी से चहल-पहल शुरू हाे गई है। ज्वैलर्स, ऑटाेमाेबाइल, गारमेंट्स, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स की दुकानाें पर ग्राहकाें के कदम पड़ना शुरू हाे गए है। बाजार गुलजार होने लगे है। एक अनुमान के अाधार पर अकेले धनतेरस के दिन करीब 95 कराेड़ रुपए का धन बाजार में बरसेगा। कारण काेरानाकाल के दाैरान गर्मियाें में शादियाें के सावे टल गए थे। इस बार दीपावली के साथ-साथ शादियाें के लिए भी खरीदारी शुरू हाे गई है। इसलिए गत साल के मुकाबले धनतेरस एवं दीपावली पर करीब 50 फीसदी खरीदारी अधिक हाेने की उम्मीद जगी है।

सात हजार बाइक बिकेगी धनतेरस पर
जिलेभर में बाइक के छाेटे एवं बडे शाेरूमाें पर खासकर बाइक, स्कूटी खरीदने वालाें ग्राहकाें की भीड़ लगने लगी है। अधिकांश युवाओं ने अपने मनपसंद के कलर मेें बाइक बुकिंग भी करा दी है। एवीएस हीराे शाेरूम के निदेशक अशाेक कुमार चाैधरी ने बताया कि धनतेरस काे लेकर अभी तक 100 से अधिक बाइक बुकिंग हाे चुकी है। अधिक रुझान फाइनेंस पर बाइक खरीदने में युवा दिखा रहे है।
शादी के लिए ज्वैलरी खरीदी अभी से

जिलेभर में इस बार ज्वैलरी का काराेबार भी अच्छा रहेगा। कारण काेराेनाकाल के दाैरान शादियाें के सावे टलने के कारण इसी महीने में आखरी सप्ताह एवं दिसंबर में अबूझ सावे है। इस कारण गत साल के मुकाबले इस बार 50 फीसदी अधिक काराेबार की उम्मीद जगी है। इसलिए अधिकांश परिवार के साथ लाेग साेने-चांदी के आभूषणाें पर खरीदी के लिए पहुंच रहे। निखार ज्वैलर्स के कमलेश मेहता ने बताया कि जिलेभर में करीब 400 से अधिक ज्वैलर्स की दुकनें है। शादियाें से संबंधी आभूषण खरीदनने में अधिक रुचि दिखा रहे हैं।

बड़ी एलईडी, वाशिंग मशीन अधिक पसंद
इलेक्ट्रानिक आइटमाें मेें बड़ी एलईडी एवं वाशिंग मशीन खरीदने में अधिक रुचि दिखा रहे हैं। इलेक्ट्रानिक्स अाइटमाें की दुकानाें पर पिछले दाे-तीन दिनाें से ग्राहकी बढ़ने लगी है। साेना सेल्स के पुरुषाेत्तम नेभनानी ने बताया कि बड़ी एलईडी एवं फुल ऑटाेमेटिक वाशिंग मशीने खरीदने में अधिक रुझान लाेग दिखा रहे हैं। इस प्रकार फर्नीचर, रेडिमेड सहित दुकानाें पर भी ग्राहकाें की भीड़ नजर आने लगी है।

13 को ही रूप चतुर्दशी भी मनेगी
धनतेरस दिवाली के 1 दिन पहले 13 नवंबर की रहेगी। पंडित कमलेश भट्ट के अनुसार पञ्चपर्वा दीपावली इस बार चार पर्वों में हो रही है। इस बार कार्तिक कृष्ण त्रयोदशी एवं चतुर्दशी दोनों ही प्रदोष काल में 13 नवंबर को हो रहे हैं। इसलिए धनतेरस, धन्वंतरि जयंती, रूप चौदस, नरक चतुर्दशी 13 नवंबर को ही है। चर्तुदशी शनिवार को भी प्रदोष काल में अमावस्या आने से 14 नवंबर को ही दीपावली होगी। 15 को गोवर्धन पूजन एवं अन्नकूट। 16 को भैया दूज, यमद्वितीया, विश्वकर्मा दिवस, चित्रगुप्त पूजा होगी।

