  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  • More Than 60 Years Of Age And Below 20 Years Of Enthusiasm, Youth Up To 35 Years Of Age Came Down To Vote

पंचायतीराज आम चुनाव:60 साल से ज्यादा और 20 साल से कम उम्र के लोगों में रहा उत्साह, 35 साल तक के युवा वोट डालने कम आए

चित्तौड़गढ़4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पंचायतीराज चुनाव के प्रथम चरण में बुजुर्गों और युवा मतदाताओं में उत्साह नजर आया।
  • राज्य के औसत मतदान से ज्यादा 64.01 % हुआ जिले में मतदान

पंचयतीराज आम चुनाव 2020 के प्रथम चरण के मतदान में कई रोचक तथ्य सामने आए। जिले के तीन पंस क्षेत्रों कपासन, राशमी और भूपालसागर में 60 वर्ष से अधिक यानी बुजुर्गों और 18 से 20 वर्ष तक के यानी नव मतदाताओं ने सबसे अधिक उत्साह दिखाया। उम्र वर्ग के लिहाज से सबसे कम मतदान 20 से 35 वर्ष तक के युवाओं का रहा।

तीनों पंचायत समितियों के औसत मतदान 64.01 प्रतिशत की तुलना में 60 वर्ष के ऊपर के 68.28 प्रतिशत लोगों ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। सबसे कम 58.69 प्रतिशत मतदान 20 से 35 वर्ष तक के मतदाताओं ने किया। इसी तरह 35 से 60 वर्ष तक के लोगों ने 65.77 प्रतिशत तथा 18 वर्ष से 20 वर्ष तक के यानी 66.65 प्रतिशत नवमतदाताओं ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। तीनो क्षेत्रों में एक भी कोविड संक्रमित मतदाता ने वोट नहीं दिया।

294 में से 40 मतदान केंद्रों पर 50% से कम मतदान
कपासन पंस के बूथ नंबर 5 राबाउप्रावि मुंगाना (दांया भाग) पर 90.34 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। जो जिले का सर्वाधिक मतदान वाला बूथ है। सबसे कम भूपालसागर के बूथ संख्या 74 राउमावि चौरवड़ी (कक्ष संख्या 1) पर 30.36 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। राशमी के बूथ संख्या 7 राउमावि अडाना (पूर्वी भाग 1) पर 83.58 प्रतिशत तथा भूपालसागर के बूथ संख्या 9 राउप्रावि उसरोल (उत्तरी भाग) पर 81.63 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ जो सर्वाधिक मतदान की दृष्टि से द्वितीय एवं तृतीय स्थान पर है। न्यूनतम मतदान के क्रम में राशमी के बूथ संख्या 72 राउमावि रूद (कक्ष संख्या 11) पर 35.90 प्रतिशत तथा कपासन के बूथ संख्या 78 राउमावि करजाली (कक्ष संख्या 3) पर 41.39 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।

इस चरण में कुल 294 पोलिंग बूथ में से 40 पर मतदान प्रतिशत 20 से 50 प्रतिशत के बीच रहा। जिनमें राशमी के 13, कपासन के11 और भूपालसागर के 16 बूथ है। कुल 253 बूथ पर 50 से 85 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। जिनमें राशमी के 88, कपासन के 89 और भूपालसागर के 76 बूथ शामिल हैं। कपासन पंचायत समिति के एक बूथ पर 85 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।

सर्वाधिक मतदान राशमी पंचायत समिति में ... सर्वाधिक मतदान राशमी पंस में 64.53 प्रतिशत हुआ और कम कपासन में 63.58 प्रतिशत रहा। पुरूष और महिला मतदान का प्रतिशत राशमी में क्रमशः 68.34 और 60.79 प्रतिशत कपासन में 66.75 और 60.40 प्रतिशत और भूपालसागर में क्रमशः 66.01 और 61.78 प्रतिशत रहा।
महिला आरक्षित वार्डों में महिलाएं पिछड़ी ... पंचायत समितियों के महिला वार्डों में भी महिला मतदाताओं ने पुरूषों की तुलना में कम मतदान किया। यह अंतर 4 से 7 प्रतिशत तक रहा।
71% मतदाताओं के पास नहीं थे वोटर आईडी ... वोट देने वाले कुल 1 लाख 27 हजार 716 में से मात्र 37294 मतदाताओं ने ही मतदाता पहचान पत्र लाकर वोट दिया। शेष 90 422 मतदाताओं ने अन्य पहचान दस्तावेजों का उपयोग किया। यानी 71 %लोग मतदान के लिए बनाए वोटर आईडी संभाल कर नहीं रख पाए।
सबसे अधिक दिव्यांग मतदाताओं ने कपासन पंस में किया मतदान... कपासन पंस में सर्वाधिक 155 दिव्यांग मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया। सबसे कम 34 दिव्यांग मतदाताओं ने भूपालसागर और राशमी में 100 दिव्यांगों ने मतदान किया। कुल 581 दिव्यांग मतदाताओं में से 300 ने बिना किसी सहायता से वहीं 281 ने पीओ की सहायता से अपन मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

आरक्षित वार्डों मे राशमी में सर्वाधिक मतदान
आरक्षित वार्डों में देखे तो राशमी में सर्वाधिक मतदान हुआ। एससी वार्डों में राशमी में 73.19 प्रतिशत पुरूष और 67.06 प्रतिशत महिला, कपासन में 59.98 प्रतिशत पुरूष और 53.77 प्रतिशत महिलाओं ने, भूपालसागर में 62.43 प्रतिशत पुरूष और 57.42 प्रतिशत महिलाओं ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।
एसटी वार्डो में राशमी में 69.92 प्रतिशत पुरूष और 61.42 प्रतिशत महिला, कपासन में 54.86 % पुरूष और 48.75 प्रतिशत महिला व भूपालसागर में 52.89 प्रतिशत पुरूष और 46.70 प्रतिशत महिला मतदाताओं ने वोट दिए।

