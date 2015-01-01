पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीए फाइनल:आईपीसीसी के विद्यार्थियों में सीए फाइनल के मुकाबले में उत्साह,कोरोना संक्रमण के खौफ के कारण सीए फाइनल में ज्यादातर विद्यार्थियों ने ऑप्ट आउट का विकल्प लिया है

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
सीए फाइनल

सीए फाइनल के मुकाबले आईपीसीसी के विद्यार्थियों में उत्साह दिखा। चित्तौड़गढ़ ब्रांच के चेयरमैन सीए बीके डाड ने बताया कि आईसीआई की ओर से सीए की परीक्षाएं शनिवार से शुरू हुई। जिसमें इंटरमीडिएट का पहला पेपर हुआ। इस बार कोरोना से मई में परीक्षाएं नहीं हो सकी थी। मई के समय देने वाले छात्र भी नवंबर अटेम्प्ट दे रहे हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के खौफ के कारण सीए फाइनल में ज्यादातर विद्यार्थियों ने ऑप्ट आउट का विकल्प लिया है जिसके मुकाबले इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा में अधिकांश विद्यार्थी उपस्थित रहे। चित्तौड़गढ़ के दोनों केंद्रों पर आईसीएआई के एसओपी की पालना की गई। विद्यार्थियों को मास्क पहनकर ही प्रवेश दिया। चित्तौड़गढ़ के दोनों केंद्रों में 143 विद्यार्थी रजिस्टर्ड हैं। इनमें से 109 उपस्थित रहे। गौरतलब है कि इंस्टीट्यूट ने कोविड व उससे जुड़े कारणों से परीक्षा नहीं दे पाने वाले छात्रों को 21 जनवरी से परीक्षा देने का विकल्प दे रखा है। ब्रांच सचिव सीए योगेश काबरा ने बताया की जिंक स्कूल में आईपीसीसी की परीक्षा में कुल 12 विद्यार्थी पंजीकृत थे। उसमे से 7 विद्यार्थी ही उपस्थित थे। व संस्कार स्कूल में इंटरमीडिएट के 130 विद्यार्थी पंजीकृत थे। जिसमें से 102 विद्यार्थी ही उपस्थित थे।

