पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बेरहम ममता:मां ने 7 साल की बेटी को इतना पीटा कि नील पड़ गई, बाल कल्याण समिति ने जांच शुरू की

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बालिका बोलीं-मां घर का सारा काम करवाती है, प्रताड़ित करती है

मां ने बेटी की पिटाई की। मामला की जानकारी चाइल्ड लाइन को मिली। बाल कल्याण समिति ने मामले की जांच शुरू की। आसरा विकास संस्थान द्वारा संचालित चित्तौड़गढ़ चाइल्ड लाइन के निदेशक भोजराजसिंह पदमपुरा ने बताया कि सूचना मिली की चंदेेरिया क्षेत्र में रहने वाली 7 वर्षीय बालिका को मां प्रताड़ित कर मारपीट करती है।

सूचना पर जिला समन्वयक भूपेंद्र सिंह व काउंसलर ललिता उपाध्याय, टीम सदस्य गुलजार बालिका के घर पहुंचे। बालिका सहमी हुई थी। काउंसलर ललिता ने बालिका को विश्वास में लिया। उसकी काउंसलिंग की। बालिका ने बताया कि उसके तीन छोटे भाई हैं। पिता कारखाने में मजदूरी करते हैं। मम्मी घर का सारा काम करवाती है।

उसके साथ मारपीट करती है। कुछ दिन पहले मम्मी ने डंडे से इतना पीटा कि पीठ पर नील पड़ गई। दादा बचाने आए तो उनको भी भला-बुरा कहा। चाइल्ड लाइन ने मामले से बाल कल्याण समिति अध्यक्ष रमेश दशोरा को अवगत करवाया। चाइल्ड लाइन की टीम बालिका को उसके दादा व ताउ के साथ बाल कल्याण समिति चित्तौड़गढ़ कार्यालय पहुंची।

अध्यक्ष रमेश दशोरा, सदस्य मंजू जैन, फारूक खान के समक्ष बालिका को पूरे मामले के विवरण के साथ प्रस्तुत किया। बालिका को क्वारेंटाइन होम में आश्रय दिलवाया। बाल कल्याण समिति मामले की जांच कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें