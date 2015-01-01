पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:ऑनलाइन किया मातृ-पितृ वंदन, जिले के 25 संयुक्त परिवाराें ने बताए अनुभव

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • आईएमसीटीएफ का आयोजन, माता-पिता के चरण धाेकर पूजा की, आरती कर आशीर्वाद लिया

आईएमसीटीएफ की ओर से रविवार सुबह 11 बजे मातृ-पितृ वंदन कार्यक्रम ऑनलाइन हुआ। इसमें जिले के 25 संयुक्त परिवाराें ने अपने अनुभव बताए। कार्यक्रम में तीन-चार पीढ़ियां साथ नजर अाई। आईएमसीटीएफ चित्तौड़गढ़ की अध्यक्ष डॉ. सुशीला लढा ने बताया कि विश्व में हमारी भारतीय परिवार व्यवस्था अनूठी है। आज भी संयुक्त परिवार का विशेष महत्व है। परिवार में संस्कार, सौहार्द, सहयोग एवं समर्पण की भावना बढ़ाने के उद्देश्य से आईएमसीटीएफ ने मातृ-पितृ वंदन कार्यक्रम किया। आईएमसीटीएफ के तकनीकी सलाहकार राकेश चौधरी ने बताया कि ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम के मुख्य वक्ता हरियाणा प्रांत प्रचारक विजय कुमार रहे। विशिष्ट अतिथि रवि कालरा रहे। आईएमसीटीएफ के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक गुणवंत सिंह कोठारी ने संबोधित किया। सचिव भूपेंद्र आचार्य एवं सह सचिव पंकज झा ने बताया कि बच्चों ने माता-पिता के चरण धोकर पूजन किया। माला पहनाकर आरती की और आशीर्वाद लिया। भारतीय संस्कृति को संरक्षित, पल्लवित, पोषित करने वाले कार्यक्रम की सभी ने प्रशंसा की। इस दाैरान संरक्षक शिवनारायण मानधना, नवरत्न पटवारी, आरसी डाड, आरएस जोशी, संपत कालिया, इंद्रमल सेठिया, पंडित दामोदर शास्त्री, डॉ. जेएल पुंगलिया, गोविंद गदिया, अशोक समदानी, विशेष गर्ग, इंद्रमल लोढ़ा, प्रदीप तिवारी, योगेश व्यास, बंसीलाल तोषनीवाल, प्रहलाद पुंगलिया, जानकीलाल भंडारी, शंकर गगरानी, भगवान काबरा, ओमप्रकाश सुखवाल, भंवरलाल साहू ने मातृ-पितृ वंदन कार्यक्रम में भाग लिया।

