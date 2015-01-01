पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:मतदान दलों की रवानगी व सामग्री वितरण के लिए नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त किए गए

चित्तौड़गढ़2 दिन पहले
चित्ताैड़गढ़ | ईवीएम को लेकर कलेक्ट्रेट में बैठक लेते हुए।
  • मतदान दलों की सुविधा के लिए काउंटर लगाने के निर्देश दिए

पंचायतीराज चुनाव के तहत मतदान दलों को सामग्री वितरण एवं रवानगी के लिए जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी को नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त किया। मतदान दलों की रवानगी और चुनाव की सामग्री का वितरण मेजर नटवर सिंह शक्तावत राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय चित्तौड़गढ़ में होगा। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी केके शर्मा के आदेश के अनुसार पंचायत आम चुनाव सुचारू कराने के लिए रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एवं मतदान दलों के द्वितीय एवं अंतिम प्रशिक्षण, जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट, सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट एवं वीडियोग्राफ्रर का प्रस्थान शहीद मेजर नटवर सिंह शक्तावत राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय चित्तौड़गढ़ से होगा।

कपासन, राशमी व भूपालसागर के लिए 22 नवंबर काे सुबह 11 बजे मतदान दल रवाना होंगे। भैंसरोड़गढ़ पंचायत समिति के लिए मतदान दल 25 नवंबर को सुबह 11 बजे, बेगूं पंचायत समिति के लिए 26 नवंबर को सुबह 11 बजे, बड़ीसादड़ी, भदेसर एवं डूंगला के लिए 30 नवंबर को सुबह 11 बजे तथा निम्बाहेड़ा, चित्तौड़गढ़ एवं गंगरार पंचायत समिति के लिए 4 दिसंबर को सुबह 11 बजे मतदान दल रवाना होंगे। मतदान सामग्री

वितरण, पुलिस व्यवस्था, पानी, कैंटीन, माइक, बिजली नियंत्रण कक्ष, पर्यवेक्षक कक्ष, जिला निर्वाचन कक्ष, सफाई और अग्निशमन व्यवस्था, प्राथमिक चिकित्सा, डाक मतपत्र प्राप्ति व्यवस्था एवं ईवीएम प्रदर्शन एवं रिपेयर के लिए पर्याप्त काउंटर लगाने के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया।

ईवीएम का प्रथम रेंडमाइजेशन किया
चित्तौड़गढ़| जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के निर्वाचन के लिए गुरुवार को डीओआईटी के वीसी कक्ष में जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी केके शर्मा की उपस्थिति में ईवीएम का प्रथम रेंडमाईजेशन किया। प्रथम व द्वितीय चरण के चुनाव के लिए कपासन, भूपालसागर, राशमी, बेगूं, भैंसरोड़गढ़ पंचायत समिति के लिए ईवीएम का रेंडमाईजेशन किया। इस दौरान एडीएम (प्रशासन) मुकेश कुमार कलाल, रिटर्निंग अधिकारी सहित राजनैतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधि उपस्थित थे।

