चुनाव:पंचायतीराज चुनाव अधिसूचना के साथ आज से पांच दिन तक भरे जाएंगे नामांकन पत्र

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला परिषद उम्मीदवार कलेक्टर कोर्ट रूम और पंस प्रत्याशी एसडीएम के समक्ष पेश करेंगे पर्चे

जिला परिषद/पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव के लिए नामांकन प्रक्रिया बुधवार से शुरू हाेगी। सभी जिला परिषद उम्मीदवार जिला मुख्यालय पर कलेक्ट्रेट और पंचायत समिति सदस्य संबंधित एसडीएम के समक्ष नामांकन दाखिल करेंगे। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी केके शर्मा बुधवार सुबह पंचायतीराज चुनाव की अधिसूचना जारी करेंगे।

इसके साथ ही जिप के 25 और 11 पंचायत समितियों के 173 सदस्यों के नामांकन की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू हो जाएगी। नामांकन दाखिले का समय प्रतिदिन सुबह 11 से दोपहर 3 बजे तक रहेगा। रविवार को अवकाश रहेगा। अंतिम तिथि 9 नवंबर सोमवार है। यानी उम्मीदवारों के पास नामांकन भरने के लिए 5 दिन का समय रहेगा।

पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नामजदगी सभी 11 संबंधित मुख्यालयों पर एसडीएम के समक्ष होगी। हालांकि भैसरोड़गढ़ में एसडीएम पंस कार्यालय में ही बैठकर यह प्रक्रिया संपादित करेंगे। नामांकन जांच 10 नवंबर को होगी। नाम वापसी अगले दिन 11 नवंबर को दोपहर 3 बजे तक हो सकेगी। इसके तुरंत बाद उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव चिन्ह आबंटन होगा।

उल्लेखनीय है कि सभी उम्मीदवारों के लिए नामांकन प्रक्रिया एक साथ होगी, लेकिन मतदान अलग-अलग चार चरणों में होगा। पहला चरण 23 नवंबर को कपासन, राशमी व भूपालसागर पंस में होगा। इस बीच प्रशासन व निर्वाचन विभाग मंगलवार को दिनभर तैयारी को अंतिम रूप देने में जुटा रहा। मास्टर ट्रेनर का प्रशिक्षण भी हुआ।

जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति उम्मीदवारों के रास्ते अलग-अलग रहेंगे

जिले के सभी 25 जिप वार्डों के उम्मीदवार कलेक्ट्री के मुख्य पोर्च के ठीक सामने कोर्ट रूम में नामांकन दाखिल करेंगे। उनके आने-जाने का रास्ता मुख्य पोर्च ही रहेगा। चित्तौड़गढ़ पंस के 21 वार्डों के लिए सदस्य उम्मीदवार भी अपनी नामजदगी के लिए कलेक्ट्री में ही आएंगे। उनके लिए रास्ता एडीएम भूआ कक्ष के पास वाला गेट रहेगा। वे इसी के पास वाली सीढ़ी से पहली मंजिल पर जाएंगे। जहां वे आरओ व एसडीएम श्यामसुंदर विश्नोई के समक्ष अपनी नामजदगी पेश करेंगे।

