करवा चौथ व्रत:हे पुरुष, बेटियों को बचाइये; यही सुहागिन बनकर आपके लिए करवा चौथ जैसे व्रत भी रखती हैं

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
बुधवार को करवा चौथ है। भारतीय संस्कृति का एक और ऐसा पर्व, जो महिलाओं का पुरुषों के प्रति समर्पण के साथ नारी शक्ति की अहमियत बताता है। अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर अपनी पहचान बनाने वाले चित्रकार मनोज जोशी ने इस मौके पर पेंटिंग के माध्यम से संदेश दिया। जिसके अनुसार यह पर्व महिलाओं के लिए जितना महत्वपूर्ण है, उतना ही पुरुषों के लिए भी है।

क्योंकि महिला इस दिन निराहार रहते हुए माता रानी पार्वती से अपने पति यानी पुरुष की दीर्घायु की कामना करती है। उसे आरोग्यता दिलाती है। अफसोस का विषय है कि वही पुरुष बेटियों की भ्रण हत्या करवाने में अग्रीण होता है। चित्रकार मनोज जोशी के अनुसर चित्र संदेश देते हैं कि नारी और मातृत्व शक्ति ही ऐसी शक्ति है, जो चिरकाल तक पुरुष के लिए उज्जवल कामनाएं करती है।

त्याग-तप और प्रार्थनाएं कर उसे बद दुआओं से बचाती रही है। इस करवा चौथ पर्व पर हर पुरुष को बेटी बचाने, उसे आगे बढाने और नारी सम्मान का संकल्प लेना चाहिए। क्योंकि वो ही बेटी आगे चलकर नारी व मातृत्व शक्ति बनकर किसी पुरुष के लिए रक्षा कवच बनेगी। युवा पुरुष सही निर्णय लें तो कभी भूण हत्या नहीं हो सकती।

करवा चौथ पर महिलाएं पुरुषों के लिए दीर्घायु की कामना करती है तो पुरुषों को भी इनकी दीर्घायु की कामना और रक्षा के लिए उपाय करने चाहिए। इस कोरोनाकाल में वैश्विक बीमारी से बचाव के लिए गाइडलाइन का ध्यान रखते हुए घर की महिलाओं का खास तौर पर ध्यान रखें।

