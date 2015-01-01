पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग:मानवाधिकारी दिवस पर बंदियों को नशा व अपराध नहीं करने का संकल्प दिलाया

चित्तौड़गढ़एक घंटा पहले
मानव अधिकार दिवस पर उपकारागृह में विधिक शिविर शुक्रवार काे हुआ। बंदियों को अपराध व नशा नहीं करने का संकल्प दिलाया गया। पैनल अधिवक्ता सुरेशकुमार बापना ने बताया कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र संघ से घोषित मानवाधिकारों की पालना के संबंध में 1993 में भारत में राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग का गठन किया।

मानव अधिकारो को पहचान देने और अधिकारों को ताकत देने के लिए प्रति वर्ष 10 दिसंबर को अंतरराष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार दिवस मनाया जाता है। पैनल अधिवक्ता नरेंद्रकुमार दाधीच ने बंदियों को मानव अधिकारों एवं मौलिक कर्तव्य बताए। वकील रघुलाल लौहार ने कहा कि भारत का संविधान मौलिक अधिकार प्रदान करता है, जिसमें धर्म, अभिव्यक्ति आदि की स्वतंत्रता है। उन्होंने सभी बंदियों से भविष्य में किसी भी प्रकार का अपराध नहीं करने एवं नशे से दूर रहने का संकल्प करवाया गया। इस अवसर पर उपकारापाल गोपाल लाल एवं अन्य कर्मचारीगण उपस्थित थे।

