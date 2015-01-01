पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कपासन से खबर:मुंबई और दिल्ली के बीच आईपीएल मैच पर सट्टा लगाते एक गिरफ्तार

चित्तौड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
कपासन|पुलिस गिरफ्त में ऑनलाइन सट्टा चलाने वाला।

पुलिस ने ऑनलाइन क्रिकेट सट्टा चलाने वालाें पर शिकंजा कसा। मुंबई इंडियन और दिल्ली केपिटल के बीच आईपीएल के फाइनल मैच पर सट्टा पकड़ा। दो मोबाइल व लाखों रुपए का हिसाब जब्त कर एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया। अन्य तीन आराेपियाें को नामजद किया। एसपी दीपक भार्गव के अादेश पर चलाए जा रहे अभियान के तहत एएसपी सरिता सिंह व डीएसपी दलपत सिंह भाटी के निर्देश पर थानाधिकारी हिमांशुसिह राजावत के निर्देशन में सटाेरियाें के खिलाफ यह कार्रवाई की। पुलिस ने बताया कि मुखबिर से सूचना मिली कि नगर के नाइयों के मोहल्ले में एक व्यक्ति ऑनलाइन क्रिकेट सट्टा चला रहा है।

हैड कांस्टेबल लालाराम व जाब्ता ने दबिश दी। जहां रमेशचंद्र पुत्र बंशीलाल चोटिया लाल घोड़ा एप से अन्य लोगों की आईडी बनाकर आईपीएल मैच पर सट्टा खिला रहा था। पुलिस ने दो मोबाइल व सट्ट का हिसाब जब्त कर आरोपी रमेशचंद्र को गिरफ्तार किया। अन्य आरोपी रतन टेलर कपासन, पुष्कर आकोला आदि को नामजद किया।

