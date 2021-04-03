पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चित्तौड़गढ़-अजमेर रेल दोहरीकरण:1860 करोड़ के चित्तौड़-अजमेर डबल ट्रैक के लिए सिर्फ 5 करोड़...रतलाम तक सुपरफास्ट ट्रैक हाेगा

चित्तौड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
चित्तौड़गढ़ जंक्शन के इलेक्ट्रिफिकेशन के बाद अब दोहरीकरण कार्यों पर फोकस।
चित्तौड़गढ़ जंक्शन के इलेक्ट्रिफिकेशन के बाद अब दोहरीकरण कार्यों पर फोकस।
  • चित्तौड़ संसदीय क्षेत्र में रेलवे विकास के लिए इस साल 12 कार्यों पर 312 करोड़ रुपए की राशि आवंटित

गत साल मंजूर 1860 करोड़ के चित्तौड़गढ़-अजमेर रेल दोहरीकरण के लिए सरकार ने इस साल मात्र 5 करोड़ रुपए ही दिए। इस हिसाब से तो प्रोजेक्ट पूरा होने में बरसों लग जाएंगे, पर काम पूरा होने के बाद रतलाम से अजमेर वाया चित्तौड़गढ़ तक सुपरफास्ट ट्रैक हो जाएगा।

इस साल के केंद्रीय आम बजट में रेलवे को क्या और कितना मिला। यह पूरी तरह तो रेलवे की पिंक बुक से स्पष्ट होगा पर सांसद सीपी जोशी के अनुसार चित्तौड़गढ़ संसदीय क्षेत्र में चल रहे 12 कार्यों के लिए इस साल करीब 312 करोड़ रुपए आवंटित हुए। अजमेर-चित्तौड़गढ़ 186 किमी दोहरीकरण कार्य के लिए पहली बार 5 करोड़ रुपए दिए गए। इस हिसाब से 1860 करोड़ रुपए की लागत का यह प्रोजेक्ट कब शुरू होकर कब खत्म होगा, कहना मुश्किल है पर शुरुआती बजट से भविष्य में प्रोजेक्ट पूरा होने की आस बंधी है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि 186 किमी का यह दोहरीकरण कार्य गत साल मंजूर हुआ था। चित्तौड़गढ़ से नीमच तक दोहरीकरण कार्य अंतिम चरण में है। इसके लिए 83 करोड़ रुपए जारी होने से यह काम इसी साल पूरा हो जाएगा। नीमच से रतलाम दोहरीकरण कार्य भी पहले मंजूरशुदा है। हालांकि धरातल पर काम शुरू नहीं हुआ है पर इस बजट में राशि दी गई। जब भी चित्तौड़ से अजमेर और नीमच-रतलाम डबल ट्रैक पूरा होगा। अजमेर से रतलाम तक का पूरा खंड एक तरह से सुपरफास्ट ट्रैक बन जाएगा।

बड़ीसादड़ी-नीमच नई लाइन और मावली तक विद्युतीकरण होगा
मावली से बड़ीसादड़ी निर्माणाधीन आमान परिवर्तन पूरा होने के करीब है। इसके बाद इसके विधुतीकरण के लिए भी इस साल के बजट में 18 करोड़ से अधिक की राशि मंजूर हुई। इसके अलावा बड़ीसादड़ी से नीमच तक नई रेल लाइन के लिए भी राशि जारी की गई। विभिन्न मार्गों पर रेलपथ नवीनीकरण व अंडरपास जैसे काम के लिए भी बजट जारी हुआ।

संसदीय क्षेत्र में चल रहे कार्यों को गति मिलेगी
चित्तौड़गढ़ सांसद सीपी जोशी के अनुसार केन्द्र सरकार ने आम बजट 2021-22 में रेलवे कार्यों के लिए बजट आंवटित किया है। इससे संसदीय क्षेत्र में चल रहे कई कार्यों को गति मिलेगी। कुछ कार्य शीघ्र पूर्ण होंगे तो कुछ बड़े प्रोजेक्ट शुरू भी होंगे। इसका लाभ आमजन को मिलेगा।

डबल ट्रैक से रेलवे और यात्रियों को ये फायदे होंगे
दोहरीकरण के बाद अप व डाउन ट्रेनों के लिए अलग अलग ट्रैक मिल जाते हैं। रेलवे को यात्री व गुडस ट्रेनें और उनकी गति बढ़ाने से राजस्व बढ़ाने में भी भारी मदद मिलती है। नीमच-चित्तौड़गढ़ सीमेंट हब होने से मालगाडिय़ों का ट्रैफिक अधिक रहता है। यात्री गाड़ियों को 20 से 30 मिनट रोककर मालगाडिय़ों को क्रॉसिंग देना पड़ता है।

दोहरीकरण के बाद यह समस्या खत्म हो जाएगी। अभी निंबाहेड़ा से चित्तौड़गढ़ के बीच अप-डाउन लाइन चालू होने से ट्रेनों को नहीं रोकना पड़ता है। निकट भविष्य में जब भी अजमेर से रतलाम तक दोहरीकरण कंपलीट होगा। इस लंबे रूट पर ये सब फायदें तो होंगे ही, शताब्दी और राजधानी जैसी सुपरफास्ट ट्रेनें भी चल सकेगी। इलेक्ट्रिफिकेशन भी इसी संभावना को ध्यान में रखते हुए किया गया।

बजट में चित्तौड़ संसदीय क्षेत्र में रेलवे के लिए ये मिला
1. अजमेर-चित्तौड़ दोहरीकरण कार्य 186 किमी लागत कुल 1860 करोड़ रुपए। इस वर्ष के लिए आवंटित राशि 5 करोड़ रूपए।
2. मावली-बड़ीसादड़ी आमान परिवर्तन कार्य पर 50 करोड़।
3. चित्तौडगढ-नीमच दोहरीकरण के लिए 83 करोड़ रुपए
4. रतलाम-नीमच-चित्तौड़ कोटा विद्युतीकरण कार्य (348 किमी) के लिए 15.9 करोड़।
5. अजमेर-मावली-उदयपुर विद्युतीकरण (2.4 किमी) पर 35.37 करोड़ रुपए।
6. उदयपुर-हिम्मतनगर विद्युतीकरण (209 किमी) पर 57.7. करोड़।
7. मावली-बड़ीसादड़ी विद्युतीकरण (82 किमी) पर 18.39 करोड़।
8. अजमेर-चित्तौड़गढ़ रेलपथ नवीनीकरण 24 करोड़।
9. चित्तौड़गढ़-उदयपुर रेलपथ नवीनीकरण 7 करोड़।
10. चंदेरिया-नीमच रेलपथ नवीनीकरण 9.3 करोड़।
11. अजमेर से उदयपुर के बीच अंडरपास के लिए 5 करोड़।
12. पारसोली-बस्सी सेमाफोर सिग्नल के लिए1.3 करोड़ रुपए।

