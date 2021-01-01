पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेलवे ट्रैक पर ट्रैप:सरकारी सहायता के बदले मजदूर से 22 हजार की घूस लेते श्रम विभाग का आपॅरेटर गिरफ्तार

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसीबी उदयपुर की टीम की कार्रवाई, सरकार की श्रमिक कल्याण योजना में 2 लाख रुपए की राशि जारी करने के नाम ले रहे इतनी बड़ी रिश्वत

पहली बार रेलवे ट्रैक पर ट्रैप के साथ भ्रष्टाचार की हद का का मामला शुक्रवार को सामने आया। एसीबी ने श्रम विभाग में संविदा पर कार्यरत कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर को एक मजदूर से 22 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते हुए गिरफ्तार किया। जो सरकार की श्रमिक कल्याण योजना में उसे दो लाख रुपए की राशि जारी करने के नाम पर ली गई। विभाग उसे इसके लिए डेढ़ साल से चक्कर कटा रहा था। मामले में अन्य अधिकारी-कर्मचारी की संलिप्तता की जांच भी शुरू की है।

एसीबी उदयपुर के सीआई हरीशचंदसिंह ने बताया कि भूपालसगर तहसील के पारी का खेडा निवासी 40 वर्षीय श्रमिक भैरूलाल बंजारा ने गुरुवार को परिवाद पेश किया था। उसके पिता दल्ला का मई 2019 को निधन होने के बाद उसने सरकार की श्रमिक कल्याण योजना में दो लाख रूपए की सहायता प्राप्त करने का आवेदन श्रम विभाग में किया था।

यह राशि खाते में डलवाने के लिए कम्प्यूटर आपरेटर 32 वर्षीय प्यारचंद पुत्र काशीलाल कच्छावा स्वयं तथा कार्यवाहक उप श्रम आयुक्त करणसिंह यादव को देने के नाम पर 22 हजार रुपए मांग रहा है। उपमहानिरीक्षक कैलाशचंद विश्नोई के निर्देशन में उदयपुर एएसपी राजेंद्र गोयल ने निरीक्षक हरिशचंद्रसिंह की टीम को जिम्मा दिया। जिसने अगले दिन शुक्रवार दोपहर ही हरनाथपुरा राशमी निवासी प्यारचंद को रिश्वत लेते पकड़ लिया। उससे संबंधित दस्तावेज जब्त किए।

श्रमिक कल्याण योजना में अव्वल जिला, इसी ऑफिस में 5 साल में ये तीसरा ट्रैप... हैरत की बात है कि चित्तौड़गढ़ के श्रम विभाग में श्रमिक कल्याण योजना में ही पांच साल में यह तीसरा ट्रैप हुआ है। पहले भी संविदा पर कार्यरत विकास नामक युवक और एक पंचायतराज कार्मिक के ट्रैप हुए। इस योजना के पंजीयन में चित्तौड़गढ अव्वल जिलों में शामिल रहा है। इसमें किसी पंजीकृत श्रमिक की प्राकृतिक मौत पर परिजनों को सरकार से दो लाख की सहायता राशि दी जाती है।

मौत के 15 दिन बाद ही आवेदन कराया, डेढ़ साल बाद भी जारी नहीं की राशि, ऐसे कितने मामले, यह जांच का विषय

पंजीकृत मजदूर दल्ला बंजारा की 1 मई 2019 को मौत के करीब 15 दिन बाद ही विभाग ने पुत्र भैरूलाल से श्रमिक कल्याण योजना में सहायता राशि के लिए आनलाइन आवेदन करवा दिया था। छह माह बाद भी राशि जारी नहीं हुई तो वो श्रम कार्यालय में पहुंचा। तब बताया गया कि दो लाख के 15 प्रतिशत यानी 30 हजार रूपए देने पडेंगे।

उसके आनाकानी के बाद भी फाइल आगे नहीं बढ़ी। भैरूलाल ने कहा कि क्लेम पास कर दो, फिर राशि दे दूंगा। उसे कहा गया कि पहले पैसे लगते हैं फिर काम होता है। कभी बजट नहीं होने का बहाना भी किया। भैरूलाल के अनुसार एक अधिकारी ने तो यहां तक कहा कि उससे मोबाइल पर संपर्क मत करना। सीआई हरिशचंदसिंह के अनुसार अभी तक इस तरह से कितनी फाइलें अटकी हुई है। एसीबी टीम आफिस का रिकार्ड खंगाल कर यह भी देखेगी।

वाटसअप कालिंग कर पहले एक दुकान पर बुलाया, फिर रेलवे पटरियों पर बुलाकर रिश्वत राशि जेब में रखी
परिवादी भैरूलाल एसीबी टीम के साथ ही चित्तौड़ पहुंचा। वह अकेला शास्त्रीनगर स्थित श्रम कार्यालय पहुंचा तो ऑपरेटर प्यारचंद बाहर मिल गया। उसे कहा कि वह चाय लेकर आ रहा है। दस मिनट बाद वॉटसएप कालिंग कर भैरूलाल को एक दुकान के पास आने को कहा। भैरूलाल वहां गया तो प्यारचंद नहीं मिला।

फिर कॉल आई कि रेलवे पटरी के पास जाओ। ट्रैक श्रम विभाग कार्यालय के पास है। भैरूलाल वहां गया तो वह रेलवे पटरी के बीच खड़ा था। भैरूलाल से 22 हजार रुपए लेकर जेब में रख लिए। इशारा पाकर एसीबी टीम ने आकर भैरूलाल को दबोच लिया।

उपश्रम आयुक्त यादव बाहर थे: ट्रैप के बाद पूछताछ में भी ऑपरेटर प्यारचंद ने राशि स्वयं तथा उपश्रम आयुक्त करणसिंह यादव को देने के लिए कही। एसीबी ने कार्यालय में यादव के बारे में जानकरी ली तो पता चला कि वह बाहर है। हाजिरी रजिस्टर चेक किया तो उसमें नाम के काॅलम में टूर लिखा था। सीआई हरिशचंद ने कहा कि इसकी जांच की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser