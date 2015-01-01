पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देवउठनी एकादशी आज:मेहमान कम करने और अर्जियां लगाने के लिए जुटे रहे आयोजक, रस्में भी घर में ही निभाई

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
शादी समारोह स्थल पर लगा नो मास्क एंट्री का बोर्ड।
  • सावों की शुरुआत हाेगी, अकेले चित्तौड़गढ़ एसडीएम आॅफिस में एक दिन में 100 अर्जियां आई

काेराेनाकाल के करीब 10 महीने में बुधवार को पहली बार शादियों की भारी धूम रहेगी। चातुर्मास के 5 माह लंबे ब्रेक और इससे पहले लॉकडाउन के कारण टली कई शादियां भी सीजन के पहले सावे बुधवार को देवउठनी एकादशी या शुक्रवार को दूसरे सावे पर हो रही है। इधर, कोरोना संक्रमण के दृष्टिगत प्रशासन भी सतर्क है। बिना अनुमति विवाह या उसमें 100 से अधिक लोगों के शामिल होने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई के आदेशों से आयोजकों और विवाह वाटिका संचालकों में खलबली मची है। अंदाजा इसी से लगा सकते है कि मंगलवार को अकेले चित्तौड़गढ़ एसडीएम ऑफिस में शादी की 100 अर्जियां आई।

वहीं आयोजकों ने अपने कार्यक्रम और सीमित कर दिए। सीजन के पहले दो सावों पर जिले में 500 से अधिक शादियां होने की अधिकृत सूचना प्रशासन के पास पहुंच चुकी है। सूत्रों के अनुसार जानकारी के अभाव, बेपरवाही या कार्रवाई के डर आदि कारणों से कई परिवारों ने सूचना नहीं दी। इसी वजह से कई परिवार तो अब दो या तीन दिन पहले अर्जियां लेकर आ रहे है।

जिले में सबसे अधिक 318 अर्जियां चित्तौड़गढ़ एसडीएम आफिस में आई। इनमें से करीब 100 अकेले मंगलवार को आई। जिले के सभी एसडीएम आफिस में देर शाम तक भी अर्जियां लेकर आने का सिलसिला जारी रहा। प्रदेश में हो रहे कोरोना विस्फोट के चलते सरकार और प्रशासन के एक्शन मुड को देखकर कई आयोजक एनवक्त पर रस्में व मेहमानों की संख्या सीमित कर रहे। यही कारण है कि दो दिन के लिए बुक होने के बाद भी मंगलवार को अधिकांश वाटिकाएं या विवाह स्थल सूने रहे। लोगों ने महिला संगीत व सगाई जैसी कई रस्में एनवक्त पर घर पर ही निबटाई।

वाटिका संचालकों को हिदायत, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, सेनेटाइजर व मास्क जरूरी

वैवाहिक कार्यक्रमों में कोविड गाइडलाइन खासकर मेहमानों की संख्या सीमित करने के लिए कलेक्टर केके शर्मा ने मंगलवार को फिर बैठक की। जिसमें मौजूद वाटिका संचालकों को साफ कहा गया कि गाइडलाइन को लेकर कोई भी कोताही बर्दाश्त नहीं होगी। सख्त कार्रवाई के साथ जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। मेहमानों की संख्या 100 से अधिक नहीं होनी चाहिए। बाहर नो मास्क नो एन्ट्री का बेनर लगवाए। फेस मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेसिंग, हेण्ड सेनेटाईजर की उपलब्धता, थर्मल स्क्रैनिंग की अनुपालना सुनिश्चित करंे। एसपी दीपक भार्गव ने वाटिका संचालकों से कहा कि जीवन की सुरक्षा करना हमारी पहली प्राथमिकता है। प्रवेश व निकास द्वार पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, हैंड वाश सेनेटाइजर की पालना हो। एडीएम मुकेश कलाल, पीएमओ डॉ. दिनेश वैष्णव व सीएमएचओ डॉ. रामकेश गुर्जर ने कहा कि गाइडलाइन की अक्षरश पालना से ही हम महामारी से बच सकते है।

पुलिस प्रशासन देखेगा प्रत्येक विवाह स्थल, समारोह की वीडियोग्राफी करेंगे
कलेक्टर ने सभी एसडीएम के साथ संबंधित पुलिस बीट कान्सटेबल, नगर परिषद आयुक्त तक को टीम लगाकर नजर रखने को कहा। एसडीएम जरूरत लगने पर किसी विवाह समारोह की वीडियोग्राफी भी कराएंगे। निर्धारित से अधिक मेहमान होने या प्रावधानों की अवहेलना करने पर जुर्माना सहित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

मेहमान 100 से ज्यादा मिले तो 25 हजार रुपए जुर्माना
जिला मजिस्ट्रेट केके शर्मा के आदेश अनुसार बिना लिखित सूचना विवाह अथवा गाइड लाइन की पालना नहीं करने पर 5 हजार, समारोह में 100 अधिक लोगों के शामिल होने पर 25 हजार रूपए का एवं फेस मास्क नहीं लगाने पर 500 रुपये जुर्माना लगेगा। विवाह के संबंध में आयोजक एवं आयोजन स्थल स्वामी द्वारा कम से तीन दिन पूर्व सूचना देनी होगी।

