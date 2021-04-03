पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्थायीकरण की मांग:पंचायत सहायक महासंघ ने कलेक्ट्रेट में प्रदर्शन किया, ज्ञापन देकर कहा-अब अत्याचार सहन नहीं किया जाएगा

चित्तौड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कलेक्ट्रेट में प्रदर्शन करते विद्यार्थी मित्र। - Dainik Bhaskar
कलेक्ट्रेट में प्रदर्शन करते विद्यार्थी मित्र।
  • राजस्थान विद्यार्थी मित्र पंचायत सहायक महासंघ की बैठक कलेक्ट्रेट के गार्डन में आयोजित

राजस्थान विद्यार्थी मित्र पंचायत सहायक महासंघ की बैठक कलेक्ट्रेट स्थित गार्डन में जिलाध्यक्ष रेखा सुखवाल की अध्यक्षता में हुई। मुख्य अतिथि प्रदेश महामंत्री सम्पतलाल जाट नेतृत्व में कलेक्टर को सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा।

प्रदेश महामंत्री सम्पतलाल जाट ने बताया कि प्रदेश स्तरीय महासंघ आव्हान पर पंचायत सहायक (विद्यार्थी मित्रों) को नियमितिकरण को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। जिसमें कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने सत्ता में आने से पहले विस चुनाव से पूर्व पंचायत सहायक (विद्यार्थी मित्रों) को नियमिति करने का वादा किया था लेकिन राज्य सरकार के दो वर्ष बीत जाने के बाद भी अभी तक पंचायत सहायक (विद्यार्थी मित्रों) की सुध तक नहीं ली।

ये पंचायत सहायक (विद्यार्थी मित्रों) विगत 14 वर्षो से नियमितिकरण होनेे की आशा में अल्पमानदेय में शिक्षा विभाग एवं पंचायती राज विभाग में शैक्षणिक, गैरशैक्षणिक, बीएलओ, मीड-डे-मिल, स्वच्छता सर्वे, शाला दपर्ण सहित राज्य सरकार की विभिन्न योजनाओ में कार्यरत है। वर्तमान राज्य सरकार एवं पूर्ववर्ती सरकारे नियमितिकरण को लेकर उच्च स्तरीय कमेटियों का जो खेल खेल रही है उसे बन्द करें एवं इसी बजट सत्र 2021 में नियमितिकरण का तोहफा दें। अब अत्याचार सहन नहीं किया जाएगा।

जाट ने बताया कि नियमितिकरण की मांगे नही मानी गई तो प्रदेश भर के 27000 पंचायत सहायक (विद्यार्थी मित्रो) आठ फरवरी को सामूहिक अवकाश पर रहेंगे। दौसा कलेक्टर कार्यालय से विस जयपुर तक दांडी मार्च के रूप में पेदल कुच करेंग।

जिला उपाध्यक्ष मधुसूदन भट्ट जिला महामंत्री प्रकाश तम्बोली, जिला सगठन मंत्री मुकेश तिवाडी, ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष जगदीशचन्द्र वैष्णव, डालचन्द जाट, हिम्मतसिंह भाटी, पंकज, सत्यनारायण, अशोक, रतन धाकड, रतन गुर्जर, रणजीत सिह,रमाकान्त, करूणा जोशी, उमा मण्डलिया, खूशबू, रश्मि, कृष्णा, वन्दना,शारदा, कचन, सीता, पारस, आरपी सोनी सहित जिलेभर के विद्यार्थीमित्र शिक्षक/पंचायत सहायक उपस्थित थे।

