कार्रवाई:गंगरार टाेल प्लाजा और सड़क निर्माण करने वाली दाे कंपनियाें पर एक-एक रुपए लाख की पैनल्टी लगाई

चित्ताैड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माेटरवाहन संशाेधित अधिनियम के तहत परिवहन विभाग की संयुक्त टीम ने ऑडिट की, नोटिस दिए

टाेल पर वाहन चालकाें व आमजन काे मूलभूत सुविधा एवं सड़क निर्माण मापदंडाें के अनुसार ही हाे। इसकी पालना के लिए माेटर वाहन के संशाेधित अधिनियम के तहत पहली कर्रवाई काे परिवहन विभाग चित्ताैड़ ने की। गंगरार टाेल पर मूलभूत सुविधाओं की कमी पर टाेल प्रशासन एवं सड़क निर्माण में बरती जा रही कमियाें के लिए संबंधित निर्माण कंपनी पर एक-एक लाख रुपए की पैनल्टी लगाकर नाेटिस जारी किए। परिवहन विभाग इन तीनाें मामलाें में काेर्ट में इस्तगासा भी दायर करेगा।

नए प्रावधान के अनुसार कार्रवाई के लिए परिवहन मंत्री प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास एवं परिवहन आयुक्त रवि जैन ने सभी आरटीओ एवं डीटीओ काे निर्देश दिए थे। अधिनियम के तहत पहली कार्रवाई चित्ताैड़ परिवहन विभाग ने अंजाम दिया। आरटीओ जेपी बैरवा के नेतृत्व में जिाला परिवहन अधिकारी भीलवाड़ा एवं दोनों कार्यालय के 1-1 उड़नदस्तों को लेकर एनएच 79 के भीलवाड़ा से चितौड़गढ़ खंड की सड़क सुरक्षा मानकों से ऑडिट की।

हमीरगढ़, सोनियाना, गंगरार टोल नाके पर सड़क निर्माण कंपनी आईआरबी मुंबई एवं उसके सब कांट्रेक्टर एचजी इन्फ़्रा इंजीनियरिंग लि. के विरूद्ध आईआरसी: एसपी: 55-2014 के तहत संनिर्माण के दौरान बरती जाने वाली सावधानियों एवं मानकों का उल्लंघन तथा वर्क जाेन में अप्रूव्ड टेम्प्रेरी ट्रैफिक मैनेजमेंट प्लान के अनुसार सावधानियों न रखने पर सड़क उपयोगकर्ताओं एवं वर्कर की सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए मोटर वाहन (संशोधित) अधिनियम,2019 की धारा 198 (A) के तहत कंसेसनर(ग्राही), सब कांट्रेक्टर, स्वतंत्र अभियंता, डेजीगनेटेट अथोरिटी के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई के लिए 7 दिन में स्पष्टीकरण मांगते हुए तीन चालान बनाए। आरटीओ बैरवा ने बताया कि संशोधित अधिनियम के तहत यह देश की पहली कार्रवाई है।

आरटीओ ने एनएचएआई पीडी भीलवाड़ा काे पत्र लिखकर निर्देश दिए
आरटीओ जेपी बैरवा ने एनएचआई पीडी काे पत्र लिखा है कि भीलवाड़ा बाइपास से रिठाेला तिराहे तक राेड सेफ्टी सेफ्टी के नियमाें की पालना नहीं हाे रही है। करीब 10 जगह पर अनाधिकृत कट बने है। राेड साइड में जहां स्टील की ग्रील लगी है। वाे अनेक जगहाें पर टूटी हुई तथा उसस पर रिफ्लेक्टिंग टेप का अभाव है। हाइवे पर अधिकृत कटाे पर चेतावनी लाइट भी नहीं है। इन सभी कमियाें काे दूर करने के लिए एनएचआई के प्राेजेक्ट डायरेक्टर पीडी भीलवाड़ा काे निर्देशित किया है।

सुविधा के नाम पर गंगरार टाेल प्लाजा पर कुछ नहीं, इसलिए एक लाख रुपए पैनल्टी

  • टीम द्वारा वक्त निरीक्षण के पाया कि टाेल परिधि में मूलभूत सुविधाओं के नाम पर कुछ नहीं है। लाइटिंग ठीक नहीं, गायाें का विचरण पाया। इस पर टाेल के खिलाफ एक लाख की पैनल्टी लगाई।
  • राेड निर्माण भी मापदनुसार नहीं था। आरटीओ जेपी बैरवा के अनुसार निर्माण के दाैरान राेड पर रिप्लेक्टर, बेरीकेटिंग, लेबर काे भी सुरक्षा के साधन नहीं। इसके चलते सड़क निर्माण करने वाली दाे कंपनियाें पर एक-एक लाख की पैनल्टी लगाई।
