रेलवे:मेवाड़ की पूर्वोत्तर से रेल कनेक्टिविटी बहाल, अनन्या एक्सप्रेस 4 से चलेगी, कामाख्या भी चलाने की तैयारी

  • उदयपुर-कोलकाता-उदयपुर साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन 4 फरवरी को कोलकता और 8 को उदयपुर से चलेगी

रेलवे कोरोना के चलते दस माह से बंद लंबी दूरी की ट्रेनों को धीरे धीरे फिर पटरी पर ला रहा है। इसी के तहत मेवाड़ की पूर्वोत्तर भारत से भी कनेक्टिविटी बहाल हो रही है। कोलकत्ता-उदयपुर सिटी साप्ताहिक रेल सेवा चार फरवरी से शुरू होगी। वापसी में ये ट्रेन आठ फरवरी को उदयपुर से कोलकाता जाएगी।

लॉकडाउन के पहले साप्ताहिक अनन्या एक्सप्रेस के नाम से चलने वाली यह ट्रेन अब गाड़ी संख्या 02315 व 02316 के नाम से कोलकाता-उदयपुर सिटी-कोलकत्ता सुपरफास्ट साप्ताहिक स्पेशल रेलसेवा के नाम से चलेगी।

गाडी नंबर 02316 प्रत्येक सोमवार रात 12.45 बजे उदयपुर से रवाना होकर बुधवार दोपहर 2.45 बजे कोलकाता पहुंचेगी। यह मावली जंक्शन होते हुए रात ढाई बजे चित्तौड़गढ़ के चंदेरिया स्टेशन पहुंचेगी।

यहां से भीलवाडा, नसीराबाद, अजमेर, जयपुर, सवाई माधौपुर, आगरा फोर्ट, ठूंडला, कानपुर, प्रयागराज, पंडित दीनदयाल स्टेशन पटना, वर्धमान, आसनसोल, मधुपुर जंक्शन, जसीडीह जंक्शन, झाझा होते कोलकाता पहुंचेगी। वापसी में गाड़ी संख्या 02315 कोलकाता से प्रत्येक गुरुवार को 13.10 बजे रवाना होकर तीसरे दिन 00.25 बजे उदयपुर सिटी पहुंचेगी।

लाकडाउन से यह ट्रेन बंद थी। जो अब कोलकत्ता से 4 और उदयपुर से 8 फरवरी से प्रति सप्ताह चलेगी। यात्री फिलहाल आरक्षण से ही टिकट लेकर यात्रा कर सकेंगे।

इस बीच अब उदयपुर से कामाख्या (गुवाहाटी) ट्रेन शुरू करने की तैयारी है। जो पहले हर साेमवार काे चलती थी। यह ट्रेन संभवतया 8 फरवरी से चल सकती है। आगामी समय में रतलाम-कोटा यानी यमुनाब्रिज ट्रेन का संचालन भी शुरू हो सकता है। लॉकडाउन पहले अनन्या एक्सप्रेस चित्तौड़गढ़ स्टेशन से संचालित होती थी।

अब इसे उपनगर चंदेरिया से बाइपास किया जा रहा है। जहां समय रात ढाई बजे है। यात्रियों को देर रात में आठ किमी दूर चंदेरिया स्टेशन जाना काफी महंगा पड़ेगा। ट्रेन का स्टापेज भी मात्र पांच मिनट का है।

अंधेरे में कोच संभालना ही परेशानी से कम नहीं है। क्याेंकि वहां कोच सेंट्रललाइज सिस्टम भी नहीं है। इस ट्रेन में यहां लॉकडाउन पहले तक 100 से 150 यात्री आरक्षण करवाकर तथा 70 से 100 यात्री जनरल टिकट लेकर सफर करते थे।

