कोरोना का कहर:राजस्थान केबिनेट मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए, मुख्यमंत्री ने जल्द सही होने की कामना की

चित्तौड़गढ़/जयपुर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजस्थान सरकार में सहकारिता मंत्री हैं आंजना।
  • आंजना ने लिखा कि पिछले कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आए व्यक्ति कृपया अपनी जांच करवा लें

चित्तौड़गढ़ से कांग्रेस विधायक और केबिनेट मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना की कोरोना रिपोर्ट गुरुवार को पॉजिटिव पाई गई। जिसके बाद उन्होंने खुद को क्वारैंटाइन कर लिया है। कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने क जानकारी आंजना ने खुद ट्वीट कर दी। उन्होंने लिखा कि कल मुझे कोविड के हल्के लक्षण महसूस हो रहे थे कोरोना जाँच करवाने पर मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जिसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने भी ट्वीट करते हुए उनके जल्द सही होने की कामना की।

आंजना ने लिखा कि पिछले कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आए व्यक्ति कृपया अपनी जांच करवा लें। मुझे पूरा विश्वास है की मैं प्रभु की कृपा से जल्द ही स्वस्थ होकर आपकी सेवा में हाजिर हो जाऊंगा।

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने लिखा कि केबिनेट मंत्री और सहकर्मी उदयलाल आंजना और कांग्रेस नेता और पूर्व सांसद बद्री राम जाखड़ जी के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। जो कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं।

राज्य सरकार में मंत्री ममता भूपेश ने लिखा कि कैबिनेट मंत्री राजस्थान सरकार उदयलाल आंजना जी के कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। ईश्वर से कामना है कि आप शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्राप्त कर पुनः कांग्रेस सरकार के जनकल्याण मिशन में सक्रिय भागीदारी निभाए।

