जन आंदोलन:रैली निकाली, मास्क वितरित किए

निंबाहेड़ा5 घंटे पहले
जन आंदोलन के तहत नगरपालिका के माध्यम से वार्ड 1 से 20 तक की आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता ने रैली निकाली। पालिकाध्यक्ष सुभाषचंद्र शारदा ने रैली काे हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। पालिका कार्मिकों ने स्टीकर चस्पा कर मास्क वितरित किए। कार्यक्रम में ईओ मुकेशकुमार, सहायक अभियंता प्रवीण बंसल, कनिष्ठ अभियंता चंद्रपकाश चौधरी, वरिष्ठ प्रारूपकार यशदीप आमेटा, आंगनबाड़ी प्रेचता शबनम खान उपस्थित थे। मास्क वितरण केंद्र परमास्क वितरित किए। ईओ ने बताया कि शनिवार को वार्ड 21से 45 तक की आंगनबाड़ी के माध्यम से रैली व मास्क वितरण कार्यक्रम सुबह 11 बजे किया जाएगा।

कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान तथा राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी के विचारों को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने के लिए श्री सांवलियाजी राजकीय महाविद्यालय मंडफिया में राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना इकाई द्वारा ऑनलाइन ड्राइंग एवं स्लोगन प्रतियोगिताएं हुई। संचालन रासेयाे इकाई के कार्यक्रम अधिकारी डॉ. महादेव सिंह ने किया।

प्राचार्य डॉ. आलोक ढोटिया ने विजेता प्रतिभागियों को महात्मा गांधी के विचारों को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने का संदेश दिया। ड्राइंग में चेतन हरिजन द्वितीय वर्ष प्रथम, चांदनी साहू बीए प्रथम वर्ष द्वितीय एवं फिरदौस बानो बीएससी तृतीय वर्ष तृतीय रहीं। स्लोगन में आयुषी जैन बीकॉम द्वितीय वर्ष प्रथम, दुर्गा जाट बीए द्वितीय वर्ष द्वितीय एवं आरती शर्मा बीए द्वितीय वर्ष तृतीय रहीं।

कोरोना जन जागरूकता रैली शुक्रवार को निकाली। उपखंड अधिकारी जवाहर लाल जैन ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रैली काे रवाना किया। रैली में आशा सहयोगिनी कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाग लिया। रैली महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग कार्यालय से शुरू हुई। खंड मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. रामावतार जायसवाल ने कोरोना से बचाव की जानकारी दी। रीना वर्गीस, महिला पर्यवेक्षक किरण शर्मा, दीपमाला शर्मा, रेखा पारगी, शीला कुमारी, सुरेंद्र कुमार शर्मा उपस्थित थे।

राजस्थान शिक्षक युवा संघ द्वारा पीईईओ स्तर पर मास्क वितरित किए। पीईईओ लोठियाना के जगदीश वैष्णव ने बताया कि जरुरतमंद बालकों के लिए संघ के प्रतिनिधि राजेंद्र गोदारा, रमेश मेव, गणेशराम को प्रधानाचार्य पवन टेलर ने मास्क भेंट किए। इस मौके पर भैरू सिंह राव, जमना लाल धोबी, कविता सिंह, कन्हैयालाल भांबी, शर्मिला यादव, सीमा मिश्रा, कैलाश गर्ग, रामलाल रेगर, मदनलाल सुथार, नारायण नाई, भगवती लाल जाट, रमेश जाट आदि माैजूद थे। संघ के संरक्षक राजेंद्र गोदारा ने बताया कि डूंगला पंचायती समिति क्षेत्र में अब तीन हजार मास्क वितरित किए हैं।

शिक्षक संघ राष्ट्रीय ने मास्क व पत्रक वितरित किए
बांगरेड़ा मामादेव में शिक्षक संघ राष्ट्रीय उपशाखा निंबाहेड़ा के सहयोग से मास्क एवं कोरोना जागरूकता पंपलेट का वितरण विभाग संगठन मंत्री डॉ. हीरालाल लाैहार, जिला महिला मंत्री पवन शेखावत, उपशाखा अध्यक्ष गोपाल लाल व्यास के मार्गदर्शन में किया। उपशाखा मंत्री शौकीन धाकड़ ने बताया कि राउमावि बांगरेड़ा के स्टाफ के अजयपाल यादव, शंभूलाल कीर, दल्लाराम, प्रियंका सोलंकी, भगवती बावरी, बनवारीलाल बैरवा, विनोदकुमार भट्ट, तबस्सुम कुरैशी, नसीम बानो, खुर्शीद बानो एवं तृप्ता मालवीय मौजूद थे।

