पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हत्या कर शव फेंकने का मामला:हत्या करने के बाद बाइक से रतलाम मौसी के घर भाग गया था आरोपी

चित्तौड़गढ़41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बेड़च नदी की पुलिया के पास युवक की हत्या कर शव फेंकने का मामला

बेड़च नदी पुलिया के पास रविवार काे युवक की हत्या के आरोप में गिरफ्तार उसके रिश्तेदार व दोस्त को पुलिस ने काेर्ट में किया। जहां से उसे पांच दिन के रिमांड पर लिया। कोतवाली थाने के एएसआई अमरसिंह ने बताया कि रविवार को बेड़च नदी के पास एमपी के अलीराजपुर थाना सारंगी हाल नई आबादी पुठोली निवासी 28 वर्षीय बबलू उर्फ गोपाल पुत्र नंदूसिंह का शव मिला था।

बबलू की हत्या के आरोप में एमपी के रतलाम हाल पंचवटी सेंती निवासी 28 वर्षीय दीपक उर्फ कालू पुत्र राजेंद्रसिंह चौहान को गिरफ्तार किया। आरोपी को पुलिस ने रतलाम से गिरफ्तार किया। पूछताछ में आराेपी ने बताया कि बबलू उर्फ गोपालसिंह व दीपक उर्फ कालू दूर के रिश्तेदार व दोस्त थे।

शनिवार शाम शराब पार्टी के दौरान रुपयों के लेनदेन व दीपक की पत्नी के बारे में गलत बात करने से नाराज दीपक ने बबलू की हत्या कर दी थी। दीपक बाइक से रतलाम मौसी के यहां चला गया। रात को दीपक को देखकर रिश्तेदार चौंक गए। इस पर दीपक दाेस्त के यहां चला गया। पुलिस ने मुखबिर व दीपक के रिश्तदारों से उसकी लोकेशन लेकर उसे रतलाम से गिरफ्तार कर बाइक जब्त की।

एसपी दीपक भार्गव, एएसपी सरितासिंह व डिप्टी अमितसिंह के निर्देशन प्रोबेशनल आरपीएस राजेश कसाना,सीआई तुलसीराम के नेतृत्व में एसआई प्रवीणसिंह, संग्रामसिंह, एएसआई अमरसिंह, हैडकांस्टेबल बालमुकंद, रतनलाल, राजकुमार सोनी, सुनील कुमार, गजेंद्रसिंह, पुष्पेंद्रसिंह आदि शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें