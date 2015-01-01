पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:सैनिक स्कूल प्रवेश परीक्षा पहली बार फरवरी में आवेदन की तारीख अब 18 दिसंबर तक

चित्तौड़गढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • देश के 33 सैनिक स्कूलाें में प्रवेश परीक्षा तिथि 10 जनवरी की जगह सात फरवरी की
  • विधार्थी अब 18 दिसंबर तक कर सकेंगे आवेदन

देशभर के 31 सैनिक स्कूलों में कक्षा 6 व 9 की प्रवेश परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन तिथि दूसरी बार बढा दी गई है। आवेदन अब 18 दिसंबर तक हो सकेंगे। प्रवेश परीक्षा तिथि भी 10 जनवरी की बजाय अब 7फरवरी कर दी गई। सैनिक स्कूलों के इतिहास व परंपरा में ऐसा पहली बार होगा कि प्रवेश परीक्षा जनवरी की बजाय फरवरी के पहले रविवार को होगी। वजह-कोरोना संक्रमण और एनटीए जैसी एजेंसी द्वारा परीक्षा करवाना भी है।

अभा सैनिक स्कूल सोसायटी ने पहली बार ही मेडिकल और इंजीनियरिंग आदि की प्रवेश परीक्षा कराने वाली संस्था नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी यानी एनटीए को सैनिक स्कूल एंट्रेस एग्जाम आयाेजित करने का जिम्मा भी सौंपा था। राजस्थान के चित्तौडगढ व झुंझुनूं सहित देशभर के 33सैनिक स्कूलाें में कक्षा 6 व 9 में प्रवेश के लिए हर साल प्रवेश परीक्षा होती है। इसकी आवेदन प्रक्रिया 20 अक्टूबर से शुरू हुई। अंतिम तिथि 19 नवंबर थी।

आवेदनों की संख्या और परीक्षा तिथि भी आगे बढ़ने से एनटीए ने दूसरी बार आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 3 दिसंबर से बढाकर 18 दिसंबर तक कर दी। गौरतलब है कि नए सत्र में पहली बार कक्षा 6 की 10 फीसदी सीटाें पर बेटियाें काे भी प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। आवेदन व परीक्षा तैयारी पर काेराेना इंपैक्ट भी चल रहा है।

इससे परीक्षा केन्द्राें की संख्या भी बढ़ने की संभावना है। देशभर में कोरोना संक्रमण और एनटीए द्वारा परीक्षा की गहन व व्यापक तैयारी के लिए परीक्षा तिथि भी करीब एक माह बढ़ाकर 7 फरवरी कर दी गई। नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी नीट, आईआईटी, जेईई जैसे बड़े एग्जाम आयाेजित करती है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन एनटीए की वेबसाइट पर 18 दिसंबर तक किए जा सकते हैं।

