सरपंच प्रतिनिधि पर मुकदमा:सरपंच प्रतिनिधि पर फर्जी मुकदमा दर्ज करने का आरोप, एसपी से मिले कृपलानी

निंबाहेड़ा4 घंटे पहले
भाजपा नेता एवं सतखंडा सरपंच प्रतिनिधि हिम्मतसिंह चुंडावत पर मुकदमा दर्ज करने पर पूर्व मंंत्री श्रीचंद कृपलानी के नेतृत्व में भाजपा का प्रतिनिधि मंडल एसपी दीपक भार्गव से मिला। पुलिस द्वारा राजनीतिक दबाव में झूठा मुकदमा दर्ज करने की बात कही।

मामले में एफआर लगाने की मांग की। पूर्व मंत्री कृपलानी ने एसपी भार्गव को बताया कि पुलिस ने सरपंच प्रतिनिधि पर फर्जी मुकदमा दर्ज किया है इससे लाेगाें में रोष है। पुलिस दबाव में आकर सरपंच के परिवार को प्रताड़ित करने के लिए सरपंच प्रतिनिधि को गिरफ्तार करने में जुटी है।

एसपी ने कृपलानी एवं प्रतिनिधि मंडल काे निष्पक्ष जांच करने का आश्वासन दिया। प्रतिनिधि मंडल में पूर्व विधायक अशोक नवलखा, जिला भाजपा उपाध्यक्ष भूपेंद्रसिंह बड़ौली, मंडल अध्यक्ष अशोक जाट, राजेंद्रसिंह शक्तावत, सरपंच औंकारलाल धाकड़ उंखलिया, मंडल महामंत्री शैलेंद्र पाटीदार शामिल थे।

कृपलानी ने कहा कि राजनीतिक दबाव में आकर की गई कार्रवाई वापस नहीं ली ताे भाजपा आंदोलन करेगी।

