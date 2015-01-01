पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:सर्वधर्म सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन ;14 मई को हिंदू और 17 मई को मुस्लिम जोड़ों का विवाह

चित्तौड़गढ़9 घंटे पहले
सर्वधर्म सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन की तैयारियों पर चर्चा करते हुए।
  • पंजीयन 31 दिसंबर तक, प्रत्येक जोड़ों से लिए जाएंगे 50-50 हजार रुपए, बैठक में चर्चा की गई

संस्कृति सेवा संस्थान एवं साॅलिड फर्नीचर पैलेस के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में 14 एवं 17 मई को सर्वधर्म सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन हाेगा। जिसके लिए पंजीयन शुरू हाे चुका है। साॅलिड फर्नीचर पैलेस के प्रो. शाहिद हुसैन ने बताया कि चित्तौड़गढ़ में पहली बार सर्वधर्म सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन हाेगा। 31 दिसंबर तक जोड़ाें का पंजीयन हाेगा। राजस्थान सहित कई राज्यों के लोग पंजीयन के लिए जानकारी ले रहे हैं।

शाहिद हुसैन ने बताया कि कोरोनाकाल में कई लोगों पर आर्थिक संकट है। इस कारण यह सम्मेलन करने का निर्णय लिया। 14 मई अक्षय तृतीया पर हिंदू जोड़ों एवं 17 मई को मुस्लिम जोड़ों का सामूहिक विवाह हाेगा। प्रत्येक वर-वधू पक्ष से 50-50 हजार रुपए पंजीयन शुल्क लिया जाएगा। आयोजन समिति की ओर से फ्रीज, एसी,डायनिंग टेबल, सोफा सेट, अन्य फर्नीचर, बर्तन, कूलर, एलईडी टीवी, पलंग आदि देने के साथ

पंजीयन जोड़ों का सम्मेलन के दिन इनामी ड्राॅ भी निकाला जाएगा। प्रथम पुरस्कार बाइक, द्वितीय पुरस्कार स्कूटी, एसी, टीवी, 21 हजार रुपए के 10 नकद इनाम तयशुदा तारीख 14 एवं 17 मई को जोड़ों को दोनों समुदाय में अलग-अलग दिए जाएंगे। प्रत्येक जोड़े को शादी के समय पहनने वाला जोड़ा भी दिया जाएगा। आयोजन से जुड़े अधिवक्ता आरिफ अली के अनुसार सरकार की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार सम्मेलन हाेगा।

