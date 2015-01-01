पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Savings Account In Post Office Will Now Open From 500 Rupees, Will Cut 100 Rupees On Low Balance, If Balance Is Not Maintained, The Account Will Automatically Close

बचत खाता:डाकघर में बचत खाता अब 500 रुपए से खुलेगा, कम बैलेंस पर कटेंगे 100 रुपये,बैलेंस नहीं रखा तो खाता स्वतः ही बंद हो जाएगा

चित्ताैड़गढ़13 मिनट पहले
डाक विभाग ने भी बैंकाे की तर्ज पर बचत खाताें में न्यूनतम बैलेंस एवं नया बचत खाता खाेलने के नियमाें में परिवर्तन किया है। डाकघर के बचत बैंक खातों में अब कम से कम 500 रुपए का न्यूनतम बैलेंस होना जरूरी होगा। साथ ही अब नए खाते भी न्यूनतम 500 रुपए की राशि से ही खुलेंगे। लंबे समय से डाकघर में बचत बैंकाें में 50 रुपए में खुलता था और इतना ही बैलेंस रखने पर किसी प्रकार की चार्ज राशि भी नहीं काटी जाती थीं, लेकिन कुछ समय पहले भारत सरकार ने एक गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर डाकघर बचत बैंक खातों में न्यूनतम बैलेंस को 50 से बढ़ाकर 500 रुपए कर दिया था।

इसके बाद सभी सर्किलाें मेें नए आदेश डाक विभाग के शीर्ष अधिकारियाें ने भेजे है। अधीक्षक डाकघर किशाेर कुमार बुनकर नए आदेशों के अनुसार खाते में न्यूनतम बैलेंस 500 रुपए करने के लिए ग्राहकों को एक वर्ष का समय दिया गया था, जिसकी मियाद 11 दिसम्बर 2020 को पूरी होने जा रही है। इसके बाद यदि बचत बैंक खाते में 500 रुपए से कम होते हैं खाता धारक को जल्द से जल्द बचत खाते में न्यूनतम 500 रुपए जमा करवाने होंगे। नए नियम चित्ताैड़ मंडल के प्रधान डाकघर सहित सभी डाकघराें में बचत खाता खुलवाने पर भी लागू होगा। नया खाता अब 50 की जगह 500 रुपए से ही खुलेगा। न्यूनतम बैलेंस खाते में रखा जाना भी खाताधारक के लिए आवश्यक रहेगा।

बैलेंस नहीं रखा तो खाता स्वतः ही बंद हो जाएगा
यदि नियत तारीख 11 दिसम्बर 2020 के बाद भी बचत खातों में न्यूनतम बैलेंस नहीं रखा गया हो तो इस स्थिति में 100 रुपए का रख रखाव शुल्क काटा जाएगा और अगर शुल्क कटौती के उपरांत आपके खाते में बैलेंस शून्य हो जाता है तो ऐसी परिस्थिति में खाता स्वतः ही बंद हो जाएगा।
किशाेर कुमार बुनकर अब चित्ताैड़ के अधीक्षक
डाक विभाग ने चित्ताैड़ मंडल अधीक्षक पद पर किशाेर कुमार बुनकर काे लगाया है। वे इससे पहले उदयपुर में उप अधीक्षक पद पर कार्यरत थे। यहां पर नियुक्त अधीक्षक एलएस पटेल काे अलवर में एसएसपी पद पर लगाया है। पटेल ने कहा कि डाक विभाग की याेजनाओं का अधिक से अधिक आमजनाें काे लाभ मिले। इसके भरसक प्रयास प्रयास ही पहली प्राथमिकता रहेगी।

