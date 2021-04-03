पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:टीकाकारण का दूसरा फेज शुरू; पहला टीका कलेक्टर काे, सभी एसडीएम ने लगवाए, 30 मिनट आब्जर्वेशन में रहे

चित्ताैड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण गुरुवार से शुरू हुआ। कलेक्टर केके शर्मा ने जिला अस्पताल में जीएनएम ट्रैनिंग सेंटर में वैक्सीन लगाकर इस चरण की शुरूआत की। पहले दिन 745 में से 622 को टीका लगाया। 16 आरएएस व एक आईएएस अधिकारी ने टीका लगवाया।

उपखंड मुख्यालयाें पर एसडीएम, तहसीलदार, नायब तहसीलदार सहित राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारियाें ने बूथाें पर टीके लगावाए। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने इस फेज के लिए फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स का डेटा कोविन एप पर अपलोड कर दिया है। जीएनएम ट्रेनिंग सेंटर पर कलेक्टर केके शर्मा, एडीएम प्रशासन रतनलाल, एडीएम भूअ अंबालाल मीणा, सीईओ ज्ञानमल खटीक, राजस्व प्राधिकारी सीडी चरण सीडी चारण, एसडीएम श्यामसुंदर विश्नाेई ने टीका लगवाया। टीकाकरण के बाद अधिकारियों को 30 मिनट ऑब्जरवेशन में रखा गया।

पहले फेज में 10348 हेल्थ वर्कर को लग चुकी वैक्सीन
16 जनवरी से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हुआ। पहले फेज में बुधवार तक जिले के 10348 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लग चुकी है। दूसरे फेज में फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को टीका लगाने का काम गुरुवार से शुरू हुअा। जिला अस्पताल में जीएनएम ट्रैनिंग सेंटर, डीआईसी एवं अस्पताल में धर्मशाला में टीकाकरण बूथ बनाए गए।

जिला अस्पताल में तीन सेंटर पर 11 बजे तक 19% टीके ही लगे
जिला अस्पताल परिसर में जीएनएम सेंटर व डीआईसी पर 100-100 तथा धर्मशाला में 87 जनाें के टीकारण का लक्ष्य था। सुबह 11 बजे तक जीएनएम सेंटर पर 21, डीआईसी पर 23 एवं धर्मशाला सेंटर पर 10 कार्मिकाें के ही टीके लगे। सुबह करीब ढाई घंटे में 19 प्रतिशत ही टीकाकरण हुअा। हालांकि कुछ कार्मिकाें ने दाेपहर एवं कुछ ने शाम काे टीकाकरण कराया।

अाज नगर निकाय के वर्कर एवं अधिकारी लगवाएंगे टीका
अारसीएचओ डाॅ हरीश उपाध्याय ने बताया कि शुक्रवार काे नगर परिषद एवं जिले की 11 नगर पालिका सहित इकाइयाें के अधिकारी एवं कार्मिक टीका लगवाएंगे। कोविन एप पर इनका डाटा अपलोड कर दिया है। इन कार्मकाें के माेबाइलाें पर मैसेज भेजे जा रहे हैं। शुक्रवार काे 1370 वर्कर काे टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य है। शनिवार काे पुलिस अधिकारियाें एवं कर्मचारियाें काे टीके लगाए जाएंगे।

कलेक्टर केके शर्मा बोले- आमजन अपनी बारी का इंतजार करें, पहले दिन 745 में से 622 को टीका लगाया
सुबह 9:23 बजे: कलेक्टर केके शर्मा टीका लगाने के बाद आब्जर्वन रूम में बैठे। उन्हाेंने बताया कि फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को टीका लगाने के अभियान की शुरुआत मुझसे हुई है। मैं गाैरवान्वित महसूस कर रहा हूं। सभी फ्रंडलाइन वर्कर से अपील है कि टीके से किसी प्रकार का साइड इफेक्ट नहीं है। आमजन से अनुराेध है कि अपनी बारी का इंतजार करें और टीका लगवाएं।

इधर, जिला परिषद सीईओ ज्ञानमल खटीक ने कहा कि टीका लगवाकर अच्छा महसूस हो रहा है। उम्मीद है कि जिनका रजिस्ट्रेशन हाे चुका है, वे टीका लगवाएंगे। रेवन्यू से सभी कार्मिकाें काे अनुराेध करना चाहूंगा कि 100 प्रतिशत टीकाकरण कराएं। सवा नाै बजे टीका लगवा चुका हूं। काेई समस्या नहीं है। सुबह 9.26 बजे एडीएम प्रशासन रतन कुमार एवं 9.28 बजे एडीएम भूअ अंबालाल मीणा काे टीका लगा। इन्हाेंने बताया कि अच्छा महसूस कर रहे हैं। सुबह 10.5 बजे उपखंड अधिकारी श्याम सुंदर विश्नोई के टीका लगा। यह शानदार अवसर है।

