पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bhilwara
  • Chittorgarh
  • Seeing The Happiness Of The Child Studying On The Platform, Started The Nukkad Pathshala, Student Suresh Was Teaching One Hour Each Morning And Evening To The Children Of The Locality In The Coronary

नुक्कड़ पाठशाला:चबूतरे पर पढ़ते बच्चे की खुशी देख नुक्कड़ पाठशाला शुरू की,कोरोनाकाल में मोहल्ले के बच्चों को रोज सुबह-शाम एक घंटा पढ़ा रहा छात्र सुरेश

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चित्तौड़गढ़. कपासन मार्ग स्थित कॉलोनी में नुक्कड़ पाठशाला में बच्चों को पढ़ाते हुए सुरेश जाट

कोरोना संक्रमण दौर में स्कूल अभी तक बंद है। ज्यादातर विद्यार्थी घर बैठे-बैठे आनलाइन पढाई कर रहे हैं। कुछ जगह गली मोहल्लों में नुक्कड़ पढ़ाई भी चल रही है। जहां शिक्षित युवा बच्चों को आखर ज्ञान करवा रहे हैं। कुछ ऐसा ही उदाहरण शहर के कपासन मार्ग स्थित करणी विहार काॅलोनी में भी है। जहां प्रतिदिन सुबह-शाम नुक्कड़ पाठशाला चलती दिखती है।

बीएसएसी फाइनल ईयर का छात्र सुरेश जाट प्रतिदिन सुबह व शाम एक-एक घंटे काॅलोनी में निवासरत छोटे बच्चों को आखरज्ञान करवाता है। मेडीखेड़ा निवासी सुरेश जिंक कालोनी के सामने करणी विहार में बहनोई किशन के पास रहता है। वह दो माह पहले घर के बाहर टहलते समय चबूतरे पर बैठकर पढ़ती एक बालिका उससे कुछ पूछने लगी।

सुरेश ने उसकी जिज्ञासा शांत की तो वह बेहद खुश हुई। उसकी खुशी देखकर ही मन में खयाल आया कि ऐसे समय में बच्चों को पढ़ाने से कितनी खुशी आएगी। उसने मोहल्ले में नुक्कड़ पाठशाला शुरू कर दी। काॅलोनी निवासी सेवानिवृत्त जल संसाधनकर्मी जोगेद्रसिंह होड़ा के प्रोत्साहन से हर दिन सुबह- शाम एक घंटे बच्चों को पढ़ाया जाता है। बच्चों को होमवर्क भी मिलता है। रोज शाम सवा पांच से साढ़े छह बजे तक 6-7 बच्चे मास्क लगाकर चबूतरे पर बैठ जाते हैं। पहाड़े, एबीसीडी, जोड़-बाकी, गुणा-भाग सिखते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें