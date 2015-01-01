पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिल्म फेस्ट:कवि जब्बार के लिखे गीतों की दो राजस्थानी फिल्मों का इंटरनेशल फिल्म फेस्ट में चयन

चित्तौड़गढ़5 घंटे पहले
कवि जब्बार

राजस्थानी फिल्म म्हारो राम रहीम का हाल ही में ग्लोबल ताज इंटरनेशनल फिल्म फेस्टिवल में प्रदर्शन हुआ। हिंदू-मुस्लिम एकता बताने वाली इस फिल्म के गीत चित्तौड़गढ़ के कवि अब्दुल जब्बार ने लिखे हैं। उनके लिखे गीतों वाली यह दूसरी फिल्म है, जो इस इंटरनेशनल फेस्ट में चयनित हुई। संतोष निर्मल की लिखी इस फिल्म का निर्देशन जयपुर के मंजूर अली कुरैशी ने किया।

इस फिल्म को पिछले साल गोवा इंडियन इंटरनेशनल फिल्म फेस्टिवल और राजस्थान इंटरनेशनल फिल्म फेस्टिवल में भी बेस्ट फिल्म अवार्ड मिला था। आगरा में 9 नवंबर को ग्लोबल ताज इंटरनेशनल फिल्म फेस्टिवल में इसके सहित देश-दुनिया की विभिन्न भाषाओं की फिल्मों को दिखाया गया। फिल्म म्हारो राम रहीम के टाइटल सांग सहित तीन गाने चित्तौड़गढ़ के कवि अब्दुल जब्बार ने लिखे।

जिसे संगीत डायरेक्टर संजय रायजादा व गौरव जैन ने दिया। जब्बार ने गत साल इसी बैनर व डायरेक्टर मंजूर अली कुरैशी निर्देशित राजस्थानी फिल्म म्हारो गोविंद में भी 8 गीत लिखे थे। यह फिल्म भी गोवा में इंडियन इंटरनेशनल फिल्म फेस्ट में चयनित हुई थी।

जब्बार को फिल्म गीत गंगा के निर्मल नीर गंगा का... से मिली पहचान
करीब चार दशक से लालकिला सहित देश के विभिन्न काव्य मंचों पर मौजूदगी दर्ज करा चुके अब्दुल जब्बार का बरसों पहले फिल्म गीत गंगा में लिखा गीत निर्मल नीर गंगा का... काफी लाेकप्रिय हुआ था। जिसे गायक उदित नारायण ने स्वर दिया। जब्बार करीब आधा दर्जन हिंदी व राजस्थानी फिल्मों में गीत लिख चुके हैं। कोविड पर लिखे उनके दो गीतों वाली एक लघु फिल्म भी यू-टयूब पर प्रदर्शित हुई।

