खरीदारी के विशेष योग:दिवाली तक 10 में से 8 दिन खरीदारी के विशेष योग, 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
दीपोत्सव त्योहार की आहट के साथ ही बाजार चमकने लगा है। लोग त्योहारी उत्सव और शादी-विवाह की खरीदारी के लिए बाहर निकलने लगे हैं। व्यापारियों का अनुमान है कि आने वाले दिनों में ग्राहकी अच्छी होगी। इससे लॉकडाउन के कारण हुए नुकसान की कुछ भरपाई हो सकेगी। बाजारों में ग्राहकों के लिए कई नई स्कीम और स्टॉक तैयार हैं। उधर, बाजार की रौनक और खरीदारी में चार चांद लगाने के लिए अब दिवाली तक

10 दिनों में 8 दिन तक खरीदारी के विशेष शुभ योग रहेंगे। ज्योतिषाचार्य का कहना है कि इन विशेष योगों में की गई खरीदारी शुभ और फलदाई होगी। इन 8 दिनों में कई दिन तो ऐसे हैं , जब 3-3 विशेष योग एक ही दिन में आएंगे। जबकि 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस होने से पूरा दिन ही खरीदारी के लिए शुभ रहेगा।

इस दिन, यह बनेगा विशेष योग और इनकी करें खरीदे

4 नवंबर: सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग- सभी कार्य की खरीदारी के लिए फलदाई। 6 नवंबर: रवि, सर्वार्थसिद्धि व कुमार याेग- प्रॉपर्टी, वाहन व इलेक्ट्राॅनिक आइटम खरीदने के लिए श्रेष्ठ। 7 नवंबर: त्रिपुष्कर व रवि याेग- वाहन खरीदने व व्यापार शुभारंभ के लिए शुभ। 8 नवंबर: राजयोग, रवि पुष्य योग और सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग- हर खरीदारी रहेगी लाभप्रद। 9-10 नवंबर: कुमार याेग-इलेक्ट्राॅनिक आइटम खरीद के लिए शुभ। 11 व 14 नवंबर: सर्वार्थ सिद्धि याेग- वाहन खरीदने, व्यापार शुभारंभ के लिए लाभदायक।

