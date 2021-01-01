पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:मौसम में एकाएक बदलाव; अधिकतम तापमान 30डिग्री, रात-दिन के पारे में 23डिग्री का अंतर

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मौसम में एकाएक बदलाव के साथ उतार-चढाव का दौर भी चल रहा है। दिन का तापमान बढ़ते-बढ़ते मंगलवार को 30 डिग्री पहुंच गया। जबकि रात का 7 डिग्री था। यानी दिन व रात के तापमान में 23 डिग्री का अंतर आ गया। मौसम विभाग का मानना है कि सर्दी एक बार फिर लौटेगी। इसलिए सावधान रहने की जरूरत है।

एक सप्ताह से अधिकतम तापमान में बढोतरी हो रही है। मंगलवार को तो मौसम में एकदम से बदलाव नजर आया। लगातार रात व सुबह की सर्दी खासकर शीतलहर के चलते जो लोग सुबह घर से भारी गर्म लिबास में निकले, दोपहर में इन्हे उतारना पड़ा।

राज्य में बाडमेर, जोधपुर, बीकानेर के बाद चित्तौड़गढ़ ही ऐसा रहा, जहां अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। सोमवार के मुकबाले अधिकतम और और न्यूनतम तापमान में दो दो डिग्री की बढोतरी दर्ज हुई। मौसम में तेजी से बदलाव का अंदाजा इसी से है कि दो दिन पहले तापमान अधिकतम 24 और न्यूनतम 2.9 डिग्री था।

न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री या उससे नीचे होता है उसे कोल्ड डे कहा जाता है। ग्रामीण कृषि मौसम सेवा केंद्र की मौसम वैज्ञानिक डा प्रियंका स्वामी ने बताया कि अभी कुछ दिन अधिकतम तापमान 26 से 31 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 7 से 12 डिग्री के बीच रहेगा। पूर्वी हवा 7 से 11 किमी प्रति घंटा की गति से चलने की संभावना है। आसमान साफ रहेगा।

अभी सर्दी की विदाई नहीं, पश्चिम विक्षोभ और बर्फबारी का असर होगा
मौसम विभाग के डायरेक्टर राधेश्याम शर्मा ने कहा अभी दाे सप्ताह और सर्दी का असर रहेगा। अधिकांश स्थानाें पर पारे में बढ़ाेतरी दर्ज हुई है। शीतलहर से राहत मिली है लेकिन 2-3 दिन में एक सक्रिय पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ का प्रभाव देखने काे मिलेगा। इससे आसमान में बादल रहेंगे। जम्मू कश्मीर की ओर भी एक पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ से पहाड़ी क्षेत्राें में भी बर्फबारी हाेगी। इससे मैदानी इलाकाें में सर्दी बढ़ने की संभावना है।

किसानों को सलाह...ग्रामीण कृषि मौसम सेवा केंद्र ने किसानों को सलाह दी कि खडी फसलों में पौध संरक्षण के उपाय करें। जायद फसलों की बुवाई के लिए बीज की व्यवस्था करे। अफीम की फसल में मृददुरोमिल आसिता के नियंत्रण के लिए रिडोमिल एम जेड के घोल के तीन छिडकाव बुवाई के 30-50 व 70 दिन बाद करें।

सरसों में मोयले को कम करने के लिए डाईमेथोएट यानिम्बीसीडीन का निर्धारित मात्रा में और चने में झुलसा रोग दिखने पर गंधक का छिडकाव करें। तापमान बढ़ने के साथ माेयला शहर में भी वाहन चालकाें के लिए परेशानी बन गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser