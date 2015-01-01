पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रशिक्षण कल:पंचायत चुनाव के लिए पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त,जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट एवं पुलिस अधिकारियों का प्रशिक्षण कल

चित्तौड़गढ़9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बैठक में चर्चा करते अधिकारी।

जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव के लिए जिले में चरणवार पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त किए हैं। उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मुकेश कुमार कलाल ने बताया कि प्रथम चरण में कपासन, राशमी, भूपालसागर तथा द्वितीय चरण में बेगूं और भैंसरोड़गढ़ के लिए आयुक्त जनजातीय क्षेत्रीय विकास विभाग उदयपुर जितेंद्र कुमार उपाध्याय को पर्यवेक्षक बनाया गया। तृतीय चरण में बड़ीसादड़ी, भदेसर, डूंगला तथा चतुर्थ चरण निम्बाहेड़ा, चित्तौड़गढ़ व गंगरार के लिए शासन सचिव महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग जयपुर डॉ. कृष्णकांत पाठक को पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त किया है।

मतदान दलों का द्वितीय रेंडमाइजेशन
पंचायत चुनाव के लिए मंगलवार को एनआईसी कक्ष में जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी केके शर्मा की माैजूदगी में मतदान दलों का द्वितीय रेंडमाइजेशन किया। जिला सूचना एवं विज्ञान अधिकारी अशोक लोढ़ा ने बताया कि द्वितीय चरण की भैंसरोड़गढ़ एवं बेगूं पंचायत समिति तथा तृतीय चरण के लिए बड़ीसादड़ी, डूंगला एवं भदेसर पंचायत समिति के लिए सक्रिय एवं आरक्षित मतदान दलों का गठन किया। उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मुकेश कुमार कलाल, जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी ज्ञानमल खटीक, सहायक सूचना एवं विज्ञान अधिकारी कमलनयन पाण्डे उपस्थित थे।

जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट एवं पुलिस अधिकारियों का प्रशिक्षण कल
पंचायत चुनाव के तहत जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव के लिए 19 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे इंदिरा प्रियदर्शिनी ऑडिटोरियम में जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट एवं पुलिस अधिकारियों का प्रशिक्षण आयोजित होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचार दिन के इस पर्व पर भगवान सूर्य और छठ मैया की पूजा क्यों महत्वपूर्ण है, कौन हैं छठ मैया - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें