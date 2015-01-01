पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Target To Contact 5 Lakh Families Of Chittorgarh Department For Construction Of Ram Temple

राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट कार्यालय का शुभारंभ:राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए चित्तौड़गढ़ विभाग के 5 लाख परिवारों से संपर्क करने का लक्ष्य

चित्तौड़गढ़34 मिनट पहले
  • यज्ञ में आहुतियां देकर राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट कार्यालय का शुभारंभ

श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के चित्तौड़ जिला एवं विभाग के कार्यालय का शुभारंभ हुआ। श्रीराम मंदिर ट्रस्ट का जिला एवं विभाग कार्यालय गांधीनगर विशाल अकादमी विद्यालय भवन में पंडित बबलू शर्मा ने यज्ञ कराया। चंद्रभारती महाराज ने कार्यालय का उद्घाटन किया। हजारेश्वर महादेव मंदिर के महंत चंद्रभारती महाराज को जुलूस के रूप में निधि संग्रह कार्यालय ले जाया गया।

रामोत्सव निधि संग्रह समिति जिला प्रमुख लोकेश सुहालका ने कहा कि राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए निधि संग्रह कार्य व्यवस्थित हो, इसलिए ट्रस्ट कार्यालय का उद्घाटन आवश्यक है। राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के विभिन्न संगठनों द्वारा सभी जिलों में बैठकों का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। चित्तौड़ प्रांत के प्रत्येक हिंदू परिवारों के बीच जाने की रूपरेखा तैयार की जा रही है।

चित्तौड़गढ़ विभाग के पांच लाख परिवारों में व्यक्तिगत संपर्क कर श्रीराम मंदिर अयोध्या के निर्माण के लिए धन राशि का सहयोग प्राप्त करने की योजना है। विभाग संघ चालक हेमंत जैन, रामोत्सव निधि संग्रह समिति विभाग प्रमुख भूपेंद्र आचार्य, चित्तौड़गढ़ प्रमुख लोकेश सुहालका, धर्मपाल गोयल, सह जिला कार्यवाह चंद्र शेखर सोनी, नगर कार्यवाह दीपक कसाना, सह प्रमुख एवं विहिप के जिलाध्यक्ष मनोज सोनी, जिले के निधि प्रमुख राजेश काकडदा, विशेष गर्ग, देवीसिंह राव, योगेश सारस्वत, कैलाश चंद्र शर्मा, प्रदीप काबरा, पंकज मुरोठिया, बजरंग दल विभाग संयोजक घनश्याम लोठ, जिला संयोजक पुष्कर धाकड़, संतोष शर्मा, मुकेश नाहटा, श्याम मेनारिया, राहुल गुर्जर, विक्रम सिंह राठौड़, सांवरिया गाडरी, योगेश दशोरा, कन्हैया धाकड़ उपस्थित थे।

