मौसम:एक दिन में 4 डिग्री लुढ़का तापमान, इस सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन, अलर्ट,इस साल 100 दिन रहेगी सर्दी

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खोड़ीप. तेज सर्दी के बीच अल सुबह खेत में फसल की सिंचाई में जुटा किसान। फोटो: दिलीप सेन
  • चार दिन से तापमान में गिरावट शुरू, अधिकतम तापमान में भी दो डिग्री गिरा, न्यूनतम पारा 7.4 डिग्री, सर्द हवा चलती रही

पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी का असर जिले में पर दिखने लगा है। रविवार सुबह 8 बजे बीते 24 घंटे के मुकाबले रात के तापमान में एकसाथ चार डिग्री और दिन के तापमान में दो डिग्री की गिरावट अाई है। नवंबर में यह पहली बार हुआ है जब न्यूनतम तापमान 7 डिग्री पहुंचा है। इससे पहले चार नवंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री था। गत चार दिन से तापमान में गिरावट शुरू हो गई है।

हालांकि अधिकतम तापमान पहले यथावत ही चल रहा था, लेकिन अब न्यूनतम के साथ अधिकतम तापमान भी कम होने लगा है। रविवार को अधिकतम तापमान 25.2 और न्यूनतम तापमान 7.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। एक दिन पहले शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 27 और न्यूनतम 11 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था। अब ठंडी हवा के कारण ठिठुरन महसूस हाे रही है।

तापमान में गिरावट के बीच दोपहर में सर्द हवा चलती रही। मौसम वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. प्रियंका स्वामी ने बताया कि बर्फबारी के कारण मैदानी इलाकों में सर्दी का असर बढ़ेगा। यही कारण है कि मेवाड़ में तापमान गिर रहा है। रविवार को प्रदेश में माउंट आबू में एक, सीकर व चूरू में पांच-पांच, भीलवाड़ा में छह व चित्तौड़गढ़ में सात डिग्री न्यूनतम पारा रहा।

असर: अब 26 नवंबर के बाद तेज होगी ठिठुरन, बादल छाए रहेंगे
उत्तर-पूर्वी हवा का रुख अब पूरी तरह उत्तरी हो गया है। इसके असर से दिन के तापमान में कमी आई है। यह क्रम आगे भी जारी रहेगा। यानी दिन भी ठंडे होंगे। मौसम साफ रहने के बावजूद पारा चार डिग्री तक गिरा है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार बादलों का दिन में असर कम रहा है। इस कारण धूप निकली। लेकिन पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर से फिर बादल छाएंगे, जिससे दिन के तापमान में गिरावट आएगी। 26 नवंबर तक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर खत्म हो जाएगा। मौसम विशेषज्ञ आरके सिंह का कहना है कि 22 नवंबर से प्रभावी होने वाले वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस का असर शुरू हो गया है। अब 26 नवंबर के बाद ठिठुरन वाली सर्दी का दौर आएगा।

अलर्ट: हर साल औसतन 80 दिन रहती है सर्दी, इस बार 20 दिन ज्यादा रहेगी ठंड
वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस इस बार 15 से अधिक हो सकते हैं इसलिए इसकी शुरुआत नवंबर के प्रारंभ में ही हो गई है। अभी तक एक डिस्टरबेंस आ चुका है। दूसरा 22 से 24 नवंबर तक आया है। वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस की अधिकता को देखते हुए माना जा रहा है कि इस बार सर्दी करीब 100 दिन की रहेगी। जबकि अब तक औसतन 80 दिन की सर्दी रहती आई है, लेकिन नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में ही तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे चले जाने

से सर्दी की शुरुआत हो गई है। पिछले 10 साल में ऐसा पहली बार है। मौसम विशेषज्ञाें का कहना है कि इस बार सर्दी समय से पहले आई है। इसका विशेष कारण वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस है। एक वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस आ चुका है और दूसरा 22 से 24 तक सक्रिय हुअा है। इसका फिलहाल ईरान में केंद्र बिंदु बना है यह जम्मू कश्मीर, हिमाचल और उत्तराखंड तक प्रभाव डालेगा। बर्फबारी से सर्दी बढ़ेगी।

