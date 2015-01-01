पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पूजा:बेड़च-गंभीरी के घाट सुबह 4 बजे जगमगाए, उगते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य दिया

चित्तौड़गढ़एक घंटा पहले
चित्तौड़गढ़. शनिवार सुबह सूर्य को अर्घ्य देतीं महिलाएं।
  • सर्दी के बावजूद तड़के से घाटों पर जुटने लगे पूर्वांचल प्रवासी

बिहार, झारखंड सहित पूर्वांचलवासियों का महापर्व डाला छठ शनिवार सुबह उदय हाेते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ सम्पन्न हुआ।

बिहार-मेवाड़ मैत्री समिति से जुड़े परिवार तड़के चार बजे से बेड़च एवं गंभीरी नदियों के घाट पर जुटने लगे। छोटे बच्चे भी नए परिधान और मास्क लगाकर आए थे। तट पर दीप प्रज्जवलित किए। समिति के मनोज साहू और सचिव पंकज कुमार झा ने बताया कि पहली बार बेडच के साथ गंभीरी नदी तट पर भी छठ पूजा पर्व मनाया गया।

अध्यक्ष विजय चौधरी, गोपाल झा, कोषाध्यक्ष एसडी रॉय, बृजकिशोर स्वदेशी, भागीरथ साहू, हरेराम शर्मा, ललन देव, तलेबर साहू, महादेव मुखिया, ललितनाथ झा, अनंत झा, रंजीत सिंह, अनंत झा, सच्चिदानंद सिंह, मनोज झा, रामप्रवेश यादव, राकेश चौधरी, बीके सिंह, अमित चौधरी, विक्रांत पांडेय, उदयशंकर महतो, शिवेंद्र तिवाड़ी, राजू चतुर्वेदी, उपेंद्र पासवान, सच्चिदानंद सिंह और पंकजकुमार झा आदि व्यवस्था में जुटे रहे।

‘अन-धन सोनवा लागी पूजी देवलघरवा हे, पुत्र लागी करीं हम छठी के बरतिया हे’

ऐसे ही लोकगीत सुबह नदी घाट पर गूंजते रहे। व्रतियों ने रात्रि में ही पूजा का सारा सामान एक जगह एकत्र कर लिया था। अल सुबह घाट पर आने के बाद विधिपूर्वक नदी से मिट्टी निकालकर खुद ही पूजन प्रक्रिया सम्पन्न की। सूर्यदेव की प्रतीक्षा में हाथ में प्रसाद से भरा बांस,ताम्बाऔर पीतल का सूप या कोनिया लेकर खड़े रहे।

जैसे ही पहली किरण नजर आई, श्रद्धालुओं ने सूर्य को अर्घ्य देना शुरू किया। महिलाओं ने लोक गीत गाए। अर्घ्य के बाद व्रतियों को चरण स्पर्श कर आशीर्वाद और प्रसाद लिया। अभिष्ट प्राप्ति के लिए गन्ने के बारह पेड़ से एक समूह बनाकर उसके नीचे मिट्टी का एक घड़ा रखा। जिसमें देवकरी में छह दीपक रखे थे। इसकी पूजा की।

व्रतधारी महिलाओं ने नाक से मांग तक सिंदूर लगाकर आशीर्वाद प्रदान किया। श्रद्धालुओं ने छठी मैया से विश्व को शीघ्र ही कोरोना मुक्त करने की कामना की।

