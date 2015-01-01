पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:राेडवेज कार्मिकाें काे ग्रेज्युटी भी समय पर नहीं मिलती, प्रदेश के हजाराें कार्मिक परेशानी में

चित्ताैड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • 2016 से लेकर अब तक जिले के अागार कार्यालय में करीब 90 कार्मिक सेवानिवृत्त हाे चुके हैं

राेडवेज में पूरी जिंदगी नाैकरी के बाद भी सेवानिवृत्ति का लाभ एवं किसी सेवारत कार्मिक की मृत्यु के बाद भी परिलाभाें काे लेने के लिए आश्रिताें काे आश्वासन के सिवा कुछ नहीं मिलता है। यह मामला चित्ताैड़ आगार कही नहीं पूरे प्रदेश से जुड़ा हुआ है। सेवानिवृति के चार साल बाद भी गेच्युटी एवं ईल का लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। इसी प्रकार मृतक आश्रिताें काे भी उक्त लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है।

हालांकि अनुकंपा नियुक्ति में भी भले ही निगम की सहानुभूति दिखाई है। इधर परिवहन विभाग के शीर्ष अधिकारी केवल यह कहकर इतिश्री कर लेते है कि निगम के पास बजट नहीं है। जबकि आए दिन सुनने काे मिलता है कि सरकार कराेड़ाें रुपए बसें खरीदने के लिए देती है। सवाल यह भी बन रहा है कि निगम मुख्यालय के शीर्ष अधिकारी इस समस्या के समाधान के लिए बजट की डिमांड सरकार से क्याें नहीं करते है।

भास्कर ने पड़ताल की ताे पाया कि चित्ताैड़गढ़ आगार में जुलाई 2016 के बाद से अब तक सेवानिवृत हुए करीब 80 सेवानिवृताें काे गैच्युटी तथा ईल (उपार्जिक अवकाश) का लाभ नहीं मिला है। इसी प्रकार करीब 10 मृतक कर्मचारियाें के आश्रिताें काे अभी तक केवल अनुकंपा नियुक्ति के अलावा शेष लाभ नहीं मिले हैं।

सेवानिवृत तथा मृतकाें के आश्रित आए दिन परिलाभ लेने के लिए आगार के कार्यालय के चक्कर लगाते हैं, लेकिन केवल आश्वासन के सिवा कुछ नहीं मिल रहा है। जानकारीनुसार अकेले चित्ताैड़गढ़ आगार में सेवानिवृत एवं मृतक आश्रिताें के कुल करीब सात कराेड़ 30 लाख रुपए बकाया चल रहे हैं। यह मामला चित्ताैड़ ही नहीं पूरे प्रदेशभर का है।

पांचवे, छठे वेतन का लाभ भी नहीं
सेवानिवृताें काे पांचवें एवं छठे वेतन का लाभ भी अभी नहीं मिल पाया है। पांचवें वेतनमान का करीब चार लाख 38 हजार एवं छठे वेतनमान का करीब साढे़ 46 लाख रुपए भी नहीं दिए गए है। इसके पीछे भी निगम के अधिकारी बजट जारी नहीं हाेने की बात कहते हैं।
2018 के बाद बजट नहीं आने से अटका
कारणाें पर पड़ताल करने पर यह भी पाया कि चित्ताैड़गढ़ आगार काे सेवानिवृत कार्मिकाें काे परिलाभ देने के लिए 2018 में बजट प्राप्त हुआ था। उक्त बजट से 2016 से पहले सेवानिवृत हुए पेंशनराें काे परिलाभ जारी किए गए है। इसके बाद इस मद के लिए कभी बजट नहीं आया। इसी कारण यह समस्या आ रही है।

हालात यह है कि निगम में कार्यरत करीब 262 कार्मिकाें काे अभी तक अक्टूबर महीने का वेतन भी नहीं मिल रहा है। ऐसे में दीपावली की आस करना ताे, निगम के कार्मिकाें के लिए सपना ही है। उल्लेखनीय है कि चित्ताैड़गढ़ आगार में कार्यरत सभी कार्मिकाें के वेतन पर 75 लाख रुपए का खर्च आता है।

हर बार सेवानिवृत एवं मृतकाें काे आश्रिताें काे परिलाभ देने के लिए डिमांड निगम मुख्यालय भेजी जाती है। करीब डेढ़ साल से इस संबंध में बजट प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है। फिर से डिमांड भेज रहे हैं।
-ओमप्रकाश चेचाणाी, मुख्य प्रबंधक, चित्ताैड़गढ़ आगार

